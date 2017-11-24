Five Brunches to Savor This Thanksgiving Weekend

Though your Thanksgiving Day feast is over, you probably have enough leftovers to last weeks. Take a break from turkey and gravy to indulge in a boozy brunch replete with sugar-dusted beignets, avocado and caviar toast, and green tea French toast.

From recently launched experiences at Lobster Bar Sea Grille, Stiltsville Fish Bar, and Tanuki to brunch and a movie at CMX Cinema, here are five brunches worth a try this weekend.

1. Lobster Bar Sea Grille. This month, the upscale seafood emporium rolled out a Miami Spice-style three-course brunch menu chock full of hearty entrées. Highlights from the $49 experience are fresh-baked croissants, brioche, and pain au chocolat; ahi tuna tartare; butter-braised lobster Benedict; avocado toast with caviar; and steak and eggs with crisp potato cakes. Brunch also includes bottomless mimosas, bellinis, prosecco, and bloody marys. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-438-9200; buckheadrestaurants.com. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Pork belly Benedict. Courtesy of Tanuki

2. Tanuki. This past October, the South Beach spot debuted an Asian-inspired brunch. The meal begins with sharable dim sum plates, presented on a compact wooden cart stacked with steaming baskets of food. Servers allow diners to view each option, from dumplings to sushi and sashimi, before selecting items for the table ($6 for three pieces). Then patrons can choose from a selection of brunch plates such as roasted vegetable and crispy quinoa salad ($14); crispy Brussels sprouts ($13) topped with a fried egg and drizzled with truffle vinaigrette; salmon or pork belly Benedicts ($16 each); and green tea French toast ($15) garnished with mixed berries, whipped cream, yuzu miso caramel, and hazelnuts. 1080 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305 615-1055; tanukimiami.com. Noon to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

EXPAND Hummingbird waffle with charred pineapple and pecans. Courtesy of Stiltsville

3. Stiltsville Fish Bar. The upscale seafood shack created by Top Chef alums Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth debuted brunch this month. The à la carte meal highlights an assortment of sweet and savory seafood and Southern-inspired items, including pork-belly bacon and sweet corn pancakes topped with poached eggs, pickled green sliced tomato, Fresno chilies, and tomato jam ($18); sugar-dusted beignets served with chicory coffee pudding ($9); the hummingbird waffle, garnished with rum caramel, charred pineapple slices, pecans, and mascarpone whip ($13); and steak and eggs with a creamy and smoky plantain hash with horseradish choron sauce ($38). 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; 786-353-0477; stiltsvillefishbar.com. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

Courtesy of CMX

4. CMX at Brickell City Centre. Forget dinner and a movie. CMX, the dine-in movie theater at Brickell City Centre, now offers a full-service brunch experience complete with "ninja" service — waiters who move silently throughout the cinema so as not to disturb viewers. Brunch items include eggs Benedict, green chilaquiles, smoked salmon on a bagel, chicken and waffles, and French toast. There are boozy drinks too, such as sparkling mimosas, bloody marys, and sangria. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786-482-2097; cmxcinemas.com. $21 and up per person. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

5. Bazaar Mar. Since James Beard-winning restaurateur, author, and chef José Andrés opened Bazaar Mar, a nautical-inspired seafood restaurant in Brickell last year, the restaurant debuted a Sunday champagne brunch. The meal is replete with buffet-style crudos, tiraditos, ceviches, and oysters, as well as entrées such as smoked salmon tartare, crab Benedict, Nutella pancakes, and egg white tortillas. For an additional cost, customers can sip bottomless champagne and add a tableside caviar tower. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-615-5859; sbe.com. $75 and up per person. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday.

