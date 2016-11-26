Five Places to Take Your Out-Of-Town Guests This Weekend

You gotta take the family to Joe's Joe's Stone Crab

You did it! You survived Thanksgiving with the relatives. Despite this past election, you bonded over a mutual love of turkey and gluttony. Of course, you also just woke up with the realization that you've got to entertain Uncle Bill and Aunt Sally for the rest of the weekend until you drive them to MIA on Sunday afternoon.

Luckily there are a host of things to do with the family. From a drive to Knaus Berry Farm for a taste of old Florida to Wynwood Brewing for some craft beer. Here are the five best ways to entertain your family this weekend.

Cinnamon rolls are back for the season. Photo by Laine Doss

1. Knaus Berry Farm Opens Today for Season

Today is a really good day to call in sick from work and take a trip to Homeastead for Knaus Berry Farm's opening day. The farm opens for the season at 8 a.m., which means one thing to Miamians: warm, gooey cinnamon rolls.

2. Donald Trump Visits Versailles With Rudy Giuliani, Thinks Coladas Are Strong

One day after this election season's first presidential debate at New York's Hofstra University, Donald Trump was drinking Cuban coffee at Versailles in Miami. If you have relatives in from a red state, this could very well be the best way to breach the divide and call a prefect truce — well, at least as long as your cafecito and pastelito lasts.

Courtesy Clique PR

3. Wynwood Brewing Continues to Trek Forward in 2016

What's a brewery to do with a 15-barrel brewhouse? Brew a lot of beer, which is exactly what owner Luis G. Brignoni, brewer Nik Mebane, and the rest of the Wynwood Brewing Company team are doing in their slice of Miami heaven — 465 gallons at a time.

Carla Torres

4. Ball & Chain's Cuban Spring Roll Is a Rollercoaster of Flavor

We recently disclosed the top ten Cuban sandwiches in town.The Cuban spring roll at Ball & Chain was left out. But it is still one of the primary takes on a classic redone. "You can get amazing Cuban food on practically every block down and up Calle Ocho," says owner Zach Bush. "We didn't want to compete." Indeed, competition is eliminated when you're serving up something no one else is.

Courtesy 27 Restaurant and Bar

5. The Five Best Restaurants in Miami to Take Out-of-Towners

Whether Miamians like it or not, out-of-towners love to visit the Magic City. And when they do, it's the job of the local hosts to show them the best the city has to offer. It's a big responsibility, but we've narrowed it down to the top five places you should take your guests. So although your visitors may leave here complaining about the heat (or cold?) and the traffic, they certainly won't leave hungry.

