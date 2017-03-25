Five Places to Get Late-Night Grub in Miami

EXPAND Courtesy of Gramps

Miami gets a double dose of energy when spring break and Ultra converge on our city.

After the drinking and the dancing and the music wind down there's one thing left: hunger.

Sure, there are drive-through fast food chains and all-night diners, but if you're craving something a little more unique (possibly with cocktails), here are five stories that can sate your late night cravings.

Miami's Ten Best Late-Night Restaurants

Though New York is known as the city that never sleeps, Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether it be at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock strikes midnight, don't head to Denny's or Taco Bell in desperation. There's some fine late-night grub to be had. Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. has never had a French salami sandwich at La Sandwicherie in the wee hours.

Providores & Publicans Offers Late-Night Bites in Brickell

Constantine de Lucia, the chef behind Tino’s and Ichimi Ramen, has opened Providores & Publicans, a bar and lounge featuring creative drinks and an eclectic menu catering to the late-night Brickell crowd.

Bitter Truth Opens in Midtown Miami Tomorrow With Craft Cocktails and Live Music

Bitter Truth, located at the former Barú Urbano space (3252 NE First Ave.), is a partnership among Cocktail Cooperative's Teddy Collins, Sarah Porter, Bryan Canales, and Ryan Alfrey, bring decades of combined bar knowledge to this industrial-style space.

Pizza Tropical Brings Brooklyn Pizzeria to Gramps

If you're hungry for Brooklyn-style pizza but want something quicker and more casual than Paulie Gee's, head to Gramps. Inside one of Miami's most popular venues hides a bright-yellow-and-red Cuban-style ventanita. But instead of finding pan con bistec and guava pastelitos, you'll discover Pizza Tropical, developed by chef Frank Pinello of the Brooklyn spot Best Pizza.

Ricky's Opens in SoBe: Waffle Mac 'n' Cheese, Arcade Games, Cocktails, and More

Next door to Bodega Taqueria y Tequilla sits Ricky's (1222 16th St., Miami Beach), the latest concept from Menin Hospitality. The high-ceilinged venue is part old-school entertainment complex, part bar and eatery. Arcade games such as Terminator, Dance Dance Revolution, and air hockey greet you as you enter the dimly lit industrial space. Toward the back, across from the sprawling bar, there's a big stage where the band Jean Pjam is playing reggae as part of Reggae Fridays. Massive couches face the stage for prime viewing, but there's plenty of room for dancing too.