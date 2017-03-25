menu

Five Places to Get Late-Night Grub in Miami

Miami, It's Cold Outside — Warm Up With These Comfort Foods


Five Places to Get Late-Night Grub in Miami

Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Courtesy of Gramps
Miami gets a double dose of energy when spring break and Ultra converge on our city.

After the drinking and the dancing and the music wind down there's one thing left: hunger.

Sure, there are drive-through fast food chains and all-night diners, but if you're craving something a little more unique (possibly with cocktails), here are five stories that can sate your late night cravings.

Courtesy Gigi

Miami's Ten Best Late-Night Restaurants
Though New York is known as the city that never sleeps, Miami has also earned that title. During the day, we work hard (whether it be at our jobs or on our tans). At night, we play — sometimes until the sun comes up. That means serious bouts of the munchies. When hunger calls after the clock strikes midnight, don't head to Denny's or Taco Bell in desperation. There's some fine late-night grub to be had. Whoever said nothing good happens after 2 a.m. has never had a French salami sandwich at La Sandwicherie in the wee hours.

Courtesy Providores and Publicans

Providores & Publicans Offers Late-Night Bites in Brickell
Constantine de Lucia, the chef behind Tino’s and Ichimi Ramen, has opened Providores & Publicans, a bar and lounge featuring creative drinks and an eclectic menu catering to the late-night Brickell crowd.

courtesy of Bitter Truth

Bitter Truth Opens in Midtown Miami Tomorrow With Craft Cocktails and Live Music
Bitter Truth, located at the former Barú Urbano space (3252 NE First Ave.), is a partnership among Cocktail Cooperative's Teddy Collins, Sarah Porter, Bryan Canales, and Ryan Alfrey, bring decades of combined bar knowledge to this industrial-style space.

Courtesy of Gramps

Pizza Tropical Brings Brooklyn Pizzeria to Gramps
If you're hungry for Brooklyn-style pizza but want something quicker and more casual than Paulie Gee's, head to Gramps. Inside one of Miami's most popular venues hides a bright-yellow-and-red Cuban-style ventanita. But instead of finding pan con bistec and guava pastelitos, you'll discover Pizza Tropical, developed by chef Frank Pinello of the Brooklyn spot Best Pizza.

Courtesy of Menin Hospitality

Ricky's Opens in SoBe: Waffle Mac 'n' Cheese, Arcade Games, Cocktails, and More
Next door to Bodega Taqueria y Tequilla sits Ricky's (1222 16th St., Miami Beach), the latest concept from Menin Hospitality. The high-ceilinged venue is part old-school entertainment complex, part bar and eatery. Arcade games such as Terminator, Dance Dance Revolution, and air hockey greet you as you enter the dimly lit industrial space. Toward the back, across from the sprawling bar, there's a big stage where the band Jean Pjam is playing reggae as part of Reggae Fridays. Massive couches face the stage for prime viewing, but there's plenty of room for dancing too.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

