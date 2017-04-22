Day Trip to Homestead and the Redland This Weekend: Five Stories to Whet Your Appetite

Photo courtesy Schnebly Redlands Winery

This weekend, get out of city and get a breath of fresh air in the countryside.

Miami-Dade's farmlands of Homestead and the Redland are rich in culture, diversity, and food. Explore markets, try new foods, and even hang out at a winery.

Here are five stories to whet your appetite.

Spend the Day Eating and Drinking at Schnebly Redland's Winery

Long before documentaries spotlighted the issue of food waste, Peter and Denisse Schnebly were trying to figure out a way to use the hundreds of pounds of tropical fruit deemed not pretty enough to sell from their farm. Peter Schnebly says a friend suggested making wines from the fruits. "We had a lot of fruit that wasn't marketable. It was good fruit; it just had a blemish on the skin." Thus, Schnebly Redland's Winery was born.

Courtesy of Robert Is Here

Robert Is Here in Homestead Listed on the National Culinary Heritage Register

In the past 50 years, Miami's landscape and very culture have changed dramatically, but there are still bits of Old Florida if you look. One such haven is Robert Is Here, located in Homestead.

Zachary Fagenson

La Michoacana Paletería y Nevería in Homestead Redefines Frozen Delights

In a low-slung strip mall a block from Krome Avenue in Historic Downtown Homestead, the steel-and-glass front door of La Michoacana Paletería y Nevería swings open into an orange-and-gray-tiled shop. A half-dozen flat-screen TV sets blare Spanish-language news and telenovelas as you make your way to a long display case holding row after row of ice pops and cream bars. The $2 frozen treats come in a rainbow of flavors, such as blended mamey, sweet tomato salsa, or rompope — a popular Mexican drink similar to eggnog with ground almonds instead of booze.

Courtesy Uncle Tom's

Uncle Tom's Barbecue Opens in Homestead

Uncle Tom's Barbecue is having a growth spurt. The restaurant that's been serving ribs to Miamians since 1948 opens its latest location in Homestead.

Sunday Supper at Knaus Berry Farm. Courtesy of Knaus Berry Farm

Knaus Berry Farm and Chef Philip Bryant Host Sunday Supper in a Secret Location

Knaus Berry Farm recently closed for the season, but if you want a taste of its produce and baked goods, you still have the opportunity at its Sunday Supper. The dinner, taking place this Sunday at 6:30 p.m., sees the Local Craft Food & Drink's executive chef, Phillip Bryant, collaborating with Miami's favorite farm for a seven-course wine-pairing meal that highlights Knaus' produce. The dinner will be held at Estancia Culinaria, a private family farmstead with a secret location.

