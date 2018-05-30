 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Top Five Places to Grab a Cheap Drink on South Beach (2)EXPAND
Courtesy of the Scape Goat

Top Five Places to Grab a Cheap Drink on South Beach

Nate Addlestone | May 30, 2018 | 9:00am
AA

South Beach is considered one of the most luxurious and expensive destinations in the nation, so finding a decently priced drink can be daunting. Here's a list of the top five spots to snag an affordable drink anytime in South Beach.

Mac's Club DeuceEXPAND
Mac's Club Deuce
Courtesy of Mac's Club Deuce

1. Mac's Club Deuce. Mac's is Miami Beach's iconic dive bar. Here, you might just find Anthony Bourdain having a libation with locals, who come for the cheap drinks and instant time warp. Five-dollar domestic beers and well drinks all the time is a great deal. You can also get two-for-one drinks from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Be sure to carry a few bills, because this smoke-filled institution — yes, you can still smoke inside — is cash only. 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.

Related Stories

The Scape GoatEXPAND
The Scape Goat
Courtes of the Scape Goat

2. The Scape Goat. For some of the cheapest drinks in town, head to the Scape Goat, where domestic bottles and tall-boy cans start at only $5. Patrons working in the service industry get their own selection of even cheaper drinks, such as $3 Jameson shots and $3 beers all day. Whether you're looking for a few brews or tasty cocktails, the Scape Goat offers wallet-friendly alcoholic beverages no matter what time you visit. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com.

SoBe Prime Tobacco, AKA "The Window"
SoBe Prime Tobacco, AKA "The Window"
Courtesy of SoBe Prime Tobacco

3. SoBe Prime Tobacco, AKA "the Window." One of the smallest businesses in South Beach offers not only a great selection of cigars and cigarettes but also drinks. Premium beers such as Heineken and Modelo Especial cost only $3, small wine bottles start at $5, and a bottle of liquor starts at $15. Whether it's during the day or at night, "the Window" will help you get buzzed for much less. 227 First St., Miami Beach; 305-397-8094.

Lost Weekend
Lost Weekend
Courtesy of Lost Weekend

4. Lost Weekend. If you like to get your game on while drinking, this is the place. Lost Weekend has several pool tables, air hockey, and foosball to accompany its delightful drink prices. Five-buck domestic drafts and $7 well drinks all the time make this dive bar a fun place to enjoy well-priced beverages. 218 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305- 672-1707; sub-culture.org/lost-weekend-miami.

SoBe Hostel
SoBe Hostel
Courtesy of SoBe Hostel

5. SoBe Hostel. Some of the best boozy deals can be found at SoBe Hostel. Score $3 PBRs, two house tequila shots for $5, and even two draft beers for $7.50 all day. Enjoy your drinks inside or out on the sidewalk patio, and chat with the constant stream of travelers passing by. 235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-534-6669; sobe-hostel.com.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >