Top Five Places to Grab a Cheap Drink on South Beach

South Beach is considered one of the most luxurious and expensive destinations in the nation, so finding a decently priced drink can be daunting. Here's a list of the top five spots to snag an affordable drink anytime in South Beach.

EXPAND Mac's Club Deuce Courtesy of Mac's Club Deuce

1. Mac's Club Deuce. Mac's is Miami Beach's iconic dive bar. Here, you might just find Anthony Bourdain having a libation with locals, who come for the cheap drinks and instant time warp. Five-dollar domestic beers and well drinks all the time is a great deal. You can also get two-for-one drinks from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily. Be sure to carry a few bills, because this smoke-filled institution — yes, you can still smoke inside — is cash only. 222 14th St., Miami Beach; 305-531-6200; macsclubdeuce.com.



Related Stories Ten Best Mojitos in Miami

EXPAND The Scape Goat Courtes of the Scape Goat

2. The Scape Goat. For some of the cheapest drinks in town, head to the Scape Goat, where domestic bottles and tall-boy cans start at only $5. Patrons working in the service industry get their own selection of even cheaper drinks, such as $3 Jameson shots and $3 beers all day. Whether you're looking for a few brews or tasty cocktails, the Scape Goat offers wallet-friendly alcoholic beverages no matter what time you visit. 100 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-275-6488; scapegoatsobe.com.