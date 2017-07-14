Five New Summer Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend

Courtesy of R House Wynwood

As temperatures heat up, the Magic City's transition into the hottest months is marked by a selection of new brunches. But instead of dining on a patio or deck, consider an indoor brunch with air-conditioning and chilled drinks.

From Miami Beach to Wynwood to Doral, restaurants such as Juvia, R House, and BLT Prime have rolled out summer brunch menus offering with drink specials, updated menu items, and entertainment. This weekend, try one of Miami's five new summer brunches.

EXPAND Drag performances take place throughout R House's four-hour bottomless brunch. Courtesy of R House Wynwood

1. R House. The Wynwood restaurant/gallery R House hosts the ultimate brunch party every first and third Sunday of the month. For $40 per person, brunch comes with all the necessary fixings: unlimited small plates, a choice of a hearty entrée, a cool space to escape Miami's unpredictable summer weather, and live performances every 15 minutes. Add bottomless mimosas or sangria for $20 extra. As you sip and watch, fill up on five unlimited appetizers: black truffle and porcini mushroom mac 'n' cheese; homestyle scalloped potatoes; grilled Italian mini pork sausages; tomato, feta, and cucumber salad; and a cheddar scrambled egg bowl. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Opt for an order of chicken and waffles during BLT Prime's buffet brunch. Courtesy of BLT Prime

2. BLT Prime. Located inside the Trump National Doral, BLT Prime opened three years ago with meats, fish, and house staples such as tuna tartare and warm popovers. Now the restaurant also offers brunch. Every Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., chef de cuisine Dustin Ward curates a buffet priced at $69, which includes unlimited visits to all food stations. For an extra $12, add bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. Keep an eye out for BLT's legendary popovers, along with a selection of à la carte dishes such as chicken and waffles. 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-937-2777; e2hospitality.com/blt-prime-miami.

EXPAND Juvia recently introduced a prix-fixe brunch, which is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Courtesy of Juvia Miami

3. Juvia. With an open-air dining room overlooking Lincoln Road, Juvia's swanky penthouse retreat is one of Miami Beach's definitive brunch spots. The restaurant recently introduced a prix-fixe brunch, which is available every Saturday and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Priced at $50 per person, the meal offers three courses paired with bottomless mimosas, bellinis, or prosecco. The menu, which includes breakfast- and lunch-oriented plates, begins with a choice of a salad made with avocado, tomato, and Hawaiian hearts of palm; pink shrimp acevichado; beef carpaccio; or granola with yogurt, fresh fruit, and honey. Then opt for one of the following: smoked salmon eggs Benedict, grilled swordfish, shrimp and wild mushroom linguine, grilled skirt steak, or roast chicken. For dessert, choose basil strawberry salsa, pistachio pan de gene, or a roasted apricot chocolate tart. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-763-8272; juviamiami.com.

A few brunch favorites are avocado toast, truffled toad in the hole, and berry waffles. Courtesy of Sugarcane

4. Sugarcane Raw Bar Grill. Seven years since Sugarcane opened in midtown Miami, brunch is still one of its main draws. But the restaurant has made a few changes. Brunch is now bottomless and offered only Saturday. Find unlimited mojitos and sangrias from 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. for $25 per person. Drinks are accompanied by live music from Los Clasicos de Cuba, a four-piece band specializing in Cuban-inspired tunes, from noon to 4 p.m. A few plates that stand out are the Fat Boy hash, smothered with bacon jam, two fried eggs, and truffle hollandaise ($16); avocado toast topped with charred corn and whipped goat cheese ($12); truffled toad in the hole ($11); and creamy carbonara with heritage bacon and shaved Parmesan ($16). Plates can be paired with a nonalcoholic house-made soda ($6) or a fresh-squeezed juice ($5), in addition to bottomless beverages. 3250 NE First Ave., Miami; 786-369-0353; sugarcanerawbargrill.com.

Brimstone's Sunday brunch offers shrimp 'n' grits doused in a light creole cream sauce and corn salsa. Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

5. Brimstone Woodfire Grill. Curated by Brimstone's culinary leader, Rick Schwager, the restaurant's brunch menu, which offers seven dishes, is unique to Brimstone's Doral location. Find plates such as Hawaiian pancakes garnished with homemade pineapple and rum compote, macadamia nuts, coconut cream, and a chocolate drizzle ($15); shrimp 'n' grits doused in a light creole cream sauce and corn salsa ($18); and Benedicts, served with either beef tenderloin ($18) or jumbo lump crab ($17) on a toasted English muffin topped with grilled asparagus and hollandaise sauce. Pair the fare with bottomless mimosas ($15) or the signature Brimosa, made with Ommegang Witte Beer and fresh-squeezed orange juice ($7 each). 8300 NW 36th St., Doral; 786-837-8960; brimstonedoral.com.

