menu

Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

Five Miami Craft Beer Stories to Refresh You This Weekend


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

Saturday, July 8, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Watermelon poke at Glam.
Watermelon poke at Glam.
Courtesy of Glam
A A

As temperatures soar, Miami's dining scene continues to heat up. This past June saw the debut of some amazing restaurants.

From a "glam" vegan eatery in midtown to a spot to snag savory barbecue, exciting new places offer much to explore. Here are five delicious ideas:

King Jerk's Oratio "Jay" Garrell.
King Jerk's Oratio "Jay" Garrell.
Photo by Stian Roenning

Miami's King Jerk Opens Permanent Spot in North Dade
Food truck owner Oratio Garrell scrimped and saved for six years to get together enough money to open a brick-and-mortar spot to serve his smoky jerk chicken and pork. When his eatery King Jerk finally opened at 14821 W. Dixie Hwy., the centerpiece was a $5,000 hybrid grill/smoker that was hardly used before thieves snatched it out of the parking lot surrounding Garrell's new bright-red restaurant.

Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend
Courtesy of Poke + Go

Poke + Go Brings Fish Burritos and Bowls to North Miami-Dade
Within the past year, a handful of poke restaurants have set up shop across town, including PokeBao in Coral Gables, Ono Poke in Wynwood, and Poke 305 in downtown. Now, instead of braving traffic for a fish fix down south, North Miami-Dade has its own place, Poke + Go (2451 NE 186th St., Miami).

Customers decorate cupcakes.EXPAND
Customers decorate cupcakes.
Bunnie Studios

Bunnie Cakes Studio Lets You Decorate Your Own Desserts
In February 2013, Mariana Cortez opened Miami’s first vegan bakery, Bunnie Cakes. Now she continues her love of dairy-free sweets with the debut of Bunnie Cakes Studio, where customers can design their own desserts.

Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This WeekendEXPAND
FujiFilmGirl

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar Begins the Transformation of Little Haiti's North End
Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, a new restaurant on NE Second Avenue at NE 83rd Street, takes its name from Sherwood Forest. That's not only Robin Hood's merry hangout but also a subdivision of the Village of El Portal. And like the nearby community that bears its name, Sherwood's is charming, slightly idiosyncratic, and steeped in the area where it's located.

GLAM desserts
GLAM desserts
Courtesy of Glam

Todd Erickson Open Plant-Based GLAM in Midtown Miami
Todd Erickson is not a full-on vegan, but the chef, who opened Haven and Huahua's in South Beach, has experienced a serendipitous chain of events that have made him one of the most sought-out plant-based toques in Miami. In the past, Erickson has worked closely with Alison Burgos to cook delicious plant-based fare for Seed Food & Wine Festival events and parties. His veggie burger was also named Seed's best plant-based burger.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >