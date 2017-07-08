Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

Watermelon poke at Glam. Courtesy of Glam

As temperatures soar, Miami's dining scene continues to heat up. This past June saw the debut of some amazing restaurants.

From a "glam" vegan eatery in midtown to a spot to snag savory barbecue, exciting new places offer much to explore. Here are five delicious ideas:

King Jerk's Oratio "Jay" Garrell. Photo by Stian Roenning

Miami's King Jerk Opens Permanent Spot in North Dade

Food truck owner Oratio Garrell scrimped and saved for six years to get together enough money to open a brick-and-mortar spot to serve his smoky jerk chicken and pork. When his eatery King Jerk finally opened at 14821 W. Dixie Hwy., the centerpiece was a $5,000 hybrid grill/smoker that was hardly used before thieves snatched it out of the parking lot surrounding Garrell's new bright-red restaurant.

Courtesy of Poke + Go

Poke + Go Brings Fish Burritos and Bowls to North Miami-Dade

Within the past year, a handful of poke restaurants have set up shop across town, including PokeBao in Coral Gables, Ono Poke in Wynwood, and Poke 305 in downtown. Now, instead of braving traffic for a fish fix down south, North Miami-Dade has its own place, Poke + Go (2451 NE 186th St., Miami).

EXPAND Customers decorate cupcakes. Bunnie Studios

Bunnie Cakes Studio Lets You Decorate Your Own Desserts

In February 2013, Mariana Cortez opened Miami’s first vegan bakery, Bunnie Cakes. Now she continues her love of dairy-free sweets with the debut of Bunnie Cakes Studio, where customers can design their own desserts.

EXPAND FujiFilmGirl

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar Begins the Transformation of Little Haiti's North End

Sherwood's Bistro & Bar, a new restaurant on NE Second Avenue at NE 83rd Street, takes its name from Sherwood Forest. That's not only Robin Hood's merry hangout but also a subdivision of the Village of El Portal. And like the nearby community that bears its name, Sherwood's is charming, slightly idiosyncratic, and steeped in the area where it's located.

GLAM desserts Courtesy of Glam

Todd Erickson Open Plant-Based GLAM in Midtown Miami

Todd Erickson is not a full-on vegan, but the chef, who opened Haven and Huahua's in South Beach, has experienced a serendipitous chain of events that have made him one of the most sought-out plant-based toques in Miami. In the past, Erickson has worked closely with Alison Burgos to cook delicious plant-based fare for Seed Food & Wine Festival events and parties. His veggie burger was also named Seed's best plant-based burger.

