Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

EXPAND Butternut squash and burrata salad Courtesy of Commonwealth

Miami's food scene continues to get better and better with new restaurants and bars opening weekly. So how do you navigate the culinary waters of our city? For starters, check out New Times' listing of February's restaurant openings.

Then, head down to these five places to get your food and drink on. These restaurants offer up everything from fresh seafood to duck fat fries to mermaids (they're not edible, by the way).

Courtesy Arson

Niu Kitchen's Deme Lomas Opens Josper-Centric Spot, Arson

The team behind downtown Miami's always-crowded Niu Kitchen has opened its latest project, Arson (104 NE Second Ave., Miami). The restaurant's centerpiece will be the charcoal-burning grill/oven hybrid, the Josper. A quick glimpse of the brief opening-day menu shows executive chef Deme Lomas offering cuisine with Italian and Asian ingredients and leanings.

Naked Crab chef and owner Ralph Pagano displays his new restaurant's most prized item. Courtesy of Naked Crab

Ralph Pagano Opens Naked Crab With Mermaids, Seafood, and Tiki Drinks

Miami chef and restauranteur Ralph Pagano says his new Fort Lauderdale restaurant, Naked Crab Seafood Kitchen, has one thing no one else in the area offers: mermaids. "There's a lot of things that make this concept unique, but I don't think anyone else has tiki cocktails and a seafood house with a live mermaid show," Pagano says.

Courtesy Employees Only

Employees Only Miami Opens at Washington Park Hotel

Employees Only will finally debut its South Beach location, just in time for weekend imbibing.The bar is open at the Washington Park Hotel (1050 Washington Ave., Miami Beach). The 181-room property is composed of five art deco buildings built in the early 1940s.

Celebrity chef Geoffrey Zakarian will open his latest concept, Point Royal, at Hollywood's Diplomat Resort. Photo by Ramsay de Give

Geoffrey Zakarian's Point Royal Opens at Hollywood's Diplomat Beach Resort

Geoffrey Zakarian’s latest concept, Point Royal, is open at the Diplomat Beach Resort in Hollywood. The restaurant is the fifth concept to launch as part of the property's estimated $100 million renovation. In 2015, the team at the Diplomat recruited Zakarian and several other nationally recognized chefs to help rebrand its dining venues, including the new steakhouse Diplomat Prime and the soon-to-open Monkitail.

EXPAND The Commonwealth burger sports an egg inside the bun. Courtesy of Commonwealth

South Beach's Newest Speakeasy, Commonwealth, Offers 100 Whiskeys and Duck-Fat Fries

Stocked with more than 100 whiskeys and enough grub to keep even the pickiest of diners satisfied, a new South Beach speakeasy-style craft kitchen is worth visiting for the better part of a night out. Commonwealth, which opened this past November, is the neighborhood's first bar dedicated to more than just booze.

