Five New Miami Restaurants to Try This Weekend

September was a trying month for Miami. Hurricane Irma tore through and destroyed many homes in the Florida Keys, then Maria hit our neighbors to the South, affecting many Miami's with family in Puerto Rico and neighborhing islands.

At this point, we all need a little break. This weekend, why not take yourself out for a treat? September saw the opening of several places with something for every taste and budget. From palatas that you can share with your pup to seafood straight off the boat, here are five places to try this weekend.

Stiltsville Fish Bar Opens in Sunset Harbour

Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth's long-awaited Stiltsville Fish Bar is open. The two-story space, previously home to Joe Allen and PB Steak, has been given a revamp by the seafood-centric restaurant, a partnership between the two chefs and Grove Bay Hospitality Group. According to Booth, Miamians have a soft spot for the location. "Everyone that we speak to has a history with this particular space," she says. "We've been hearing that people are excited to see this place alive again." Stiltsville Fish Bar. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach; stiltsvillefishbar.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality

Jeremy Ford's Stubborn Seed Opens in South Beach

Nearly six months after Jeremy Ford announced his departure from Matador Room, the Top Chef winner returns to Miami Beach with the opening of his first restaurant, Stubborn Seed, in the South of Fifth neighborhood. The name is a nod to the persistence required to open a restaurant, Ford told New Times this past July. "The name means a lot to us," Ford said. "It's our stubborn approach to what we do and what we purchase." Stubborn Seed. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-322-5211; stubbornseed.com.

Left: Cielito Artisan Pops cofounder Sindy Posso. Right: Mamey ice pop dipped in white chocolate and topped with caramelized cocoa nibs, cinnamon drops, and organic rose petals. Kevin Arrieta / Cielito Artisan Pops

Cielito Artisan Pops Offers Cool Treats for You and Your Pup

Cielito Artisan Pops is now open in Wynwood, where it serves customized treats on a stick. Cofounder Sindy Posso, an architect by trade, says she always wanted to have her hand in the kitchen. The concept of artisan pops was inspired at home. "In my family, we have a background of ice cream and cakes. My grandmother baked, and I had all her recipes. The idea is a play on her idea, and we wanted to keep it just like my grandmother would do it. We source locally and back-to-basics, using hormone-free dairy and seasonal fruit." Cielito Artisan Pops. 2750 NW Third Ave., Suite 20A, Miami; 305-397-7392.

BLT Steak

BLT Steak Opens in South Beach With a Latin Twist

Despite the chaos surrounding Hurricane Irma, BLT Steak, which opened less than three weeks ago, has maintained focus. Though the storm hit days after the restaurant's debut, management and staff quickly returned when Miami Beach reopened. Located inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, previously the Berkeley Shore Hotel, in South Beach, the restaurant churns out doughy popovers, large seafood displays, and a selection of beef. BLT Steak. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-605-0819; bltrestaurants.com/blt-steak/miami.

Food@Science Executive Chef Tony Terho Courtesy of Frost Science

Frost Science Museum's Onsite Restaurant Food@Science Now Open

Four months after the grand opening of the Phillip & Patricia Frost Museum of Science, Food@Science — the museum's onsite restaurant — has finally opened its doors. Located at the south end of the science complex's atrium, the eatery is headed by 35-year-old Tony Terho, a 2002 graduate of the Florida Culinary Institute. Food@Science. 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org.

