Five New Miami Places to Eat This Weekend

Art Basel and the holidays are coming, and Miamians will get crazy busy.
That's why this weekend is a good time to call a friend and have a leisurely lunch or dinner before the madness ensues.
Whether you want to meet for a croissant or check out Wynwood's new Asian food market, there's plenty of good food in store.
Cvi.che 105 Opens at Aventura Mall. Aventura Mall is in the midst of a restaurant renaissance. Numerous concepts, including My Ceviche, Zuuk Mediterranean Kitchen, Poke 305, Hank & Harry's Delicatessen, and Shake Shack, will debut in the mall's 315,000-square-foot expansion wing. There will also be standalone eateries such as Tap 42, Genuine Pizza, and Rosetta Bakery. This Friday, December 1, Cvi.che 105, a popular Peruvian restaurant in downtown Miami and South Beach, will open on the ground floor of the new three-level wing. The eatery will offer indoor and outdoor seating and a large bar stocked with wine, beer, and spirits.
1-800-Lucky Brings Asian Eateries and Frozen Beer to Wynwood. When 1-800-Lucky opened November 29, Wynwood's food options immediately multiplied in a most interesting fashion. The 10,000-square-foot Asian marketplace includes seven food concepts, two bars, and a karaoke bar.
Alter Partners Open a Chinese Restaurant, Palmar, in the Former Cake Thai Space. Following a split with Phuket "Cake" Thongsodchaveondee, restaurateurs Javier Ramirez and Leo Monterrey debated what to do with their space on NW 29th Street in Wynwood. They considered keeping a Thai kitchen but eventually settled on classic renditions of Cantonese fare in an area where Richard Hales' Blackbrick Chinese has long been the lone option.
Le Pain Quotidien Opens First Florida Location in Coconut Grove. Le Pain Quotidien, the Belgian bakery chain that offers fresh, organic breads, has opened its first South Florida location in Coconut Grove. Founder Alain Coumont opened the original Le Pain Quotidien, French for "the daily bread," in Brussels in 1990. The fast-casual restaurant has since flourished, with cafés in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Connecticut, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.
Crazy Poke Opens in Wynwood. After months of delay, Crazy Poke is now open. The fast-casual restaurant joins similar concepts, including Ono, Baja Bao, PokéBao, and Poké 305, that have opened this year.
