Five New Miami Breweries to Watch at Fifth-Annual Miami Beer Fest

Micro Mammoth Brewing Company via Instagram

Many of the breweries showcased at the fifth-annual Miami Beer Festival (MBF) January 14 at Marlins Park will include local favorites, as well others that are soon to open in the Magic City.

More than five dozen breweries, many local, will pour at this year's MBF. Though there's nothing wrong with sticking to the beers you know, festivals such as these give new breweries a chance to gauge recipes or gain public exposure before opening production facilities.

Some of the new breweries have announced openings in 2017 or the near future. Whether a brewery or homebrew club, here are the five to watch for at the MBF:

EXPAND Zach Swanson is bringing Unbranded Brewing Company to Hialeah. Courtesy of Unbranded Brewing Company

1. Unbranded Brewing Company

Last year, Texas native Zachary Swanson announced he and brewery partner Julian Uribe would open Unbranded Brewing Company in Hialeah. If all goes well, Swanson and Uribe will open a 31,000-square-foot warehouse located at 1395 East 11th Ave. in the Leah Arts District sometime this year. The facility will be Hialeah's first brewery and will include a taproom. Swanson also plans to open a store, Maverick Beer Asylum, this year in Little Havana.

Bousa Brewing Company's Enrique Garcia and Juan Pablo Vergara. Courtesy of Quantica Communication

2. Bousa Brewing Company

Juan Pablo Vergara and Enrique Garcia opened Bousa Brewing at 7235 NE Fourth Ave. in Miami's Little River District and have already begun distributing beers. The 12,000-square-foot production facility will also include a taproom, which is slated to open in February. Bousa brews are distributed through Miami Eagle Brands.

Black Point Brewery via Instagram

3. Black Point Brewery

No opening announcement has come from Black Point Brewery, though it's officially registered as a limited liability company in Florida that lists an address of 10487 SW 78th St. in Miami. Luis Suarez is listed as the owner, according to state records, and its website says Black Point is a "brewery in planning." Black Point has been pouring regularly at events in Miami over the years, including most recently at the North Miami Brew Fest November 19.

Micro Mammoth Brewing Company via Instagram

4. Micro Mammoth Brewing Company

There's opening announcement or official listing in the state of Florida's Division of Corporations for Micro Mammoth Brewing Company. However, Micro Mammoth's Untappd profile lists it as a microbrewery in Miami. It's already making the rounds on the South Florida craft beer circuit and has brewed a collaboration beer with Delray Beach's Saltwater Brewing: Amaretto Oaked Don't Get Confused, a 10.8 percent alcohol-by-volume Belgian tripel.

5. Allfather Meadery

Not a brewery but an operation that produces mead, essentially honey wine, Allfather Meadery isn't Miami's first meadery, but it goes to show that one is not enough for the Magic City. There's been no opening announcement or company filing, although it appears to be a meadery in planning.

Fifth-Annual Miami Beer Festival

4 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami. Tickets cost $45 to $80. Admission doesn't include food, but concessions will be available. Other than beer, the festival also offers a video DJ, photo booth, and lawn games. Tickets can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

