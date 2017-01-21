Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in Miami

EXPAND Courtesy of Identity Media PR

Weekends are a great time to explore.

Why not get the squad together and try something new? Whether it's drinking in a cave or channeling your inner child by making your own art-inspired snow cone, there's a tasty new experience waiting for you. Here are five places to have a culinary adventure.

Enjoy a DIY snow cone through Verde's latest exhibit-inspired menu. Courtesy of Verde

1. Make a Custom Snow Cone With New Exhibit-Inspired Menu at PAMM

The time has come again: Verde's executive chef, Kaytlin Dangaran, has debuted her latest exhibit-inspired menu. Celebrating Pérez Art Museum Miami's display of Argentine artist Julio Le Parc's work, Dangaran presents South American cuisine in a playful and interactive way.

EXPAND Courtesy of Identity Media PR

2. Brickell's La Cueva Tequila Bar to Open Just in Time for Trump's Inauguration

Depending upon your political views, drinking tequila could be a sign of celebration or an escape from reality. Or it could be that you're drinking tequila at La Cueva, a new Mexican cave-themed bar located at 1111 SW First Ave. in the heart of Brickell. Meaning "the cave" in Spanish, La Cueva is a bar that specializes in all things tequila, mezcal, and the myriad cocktails containing those two spirits.

Courtesy of the Halal Guys

3. NYC's the Halal Guys Celebrates Davie Grand Opening With Free Food and Prizes

If there is one restaurant line worth waiting in, the grand-opening party for the Halal Guys' first South Florida location (2268 S. University Dr., Davie) would be it. The New York City-based chain has announced it will throw a daylong celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21.

EXPAND Courtesy of the Continental

4. Dessert Wars Returns This Saturday, Tickets on Sale Now

Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns this Saturday, January 21. Think of it as a pop-up version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. From Sweet Melody ice cream to Happylicious cookie dough and Nummies baked goods, more than 30 vendors that specialize in all things sugary will compete at this third-annual festival.

The Knaus Berry Farm/Salty Donut collaboration is back. Photo by Donna Irene

5. The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm's Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab Returns

Remember that warm cinnamon bun from Knaus Berry Farm that was stuffed inside fluffy 24-hour brioche dough from the Salty Donut? It's back. Visit the Salty Donut for its legendary sticky-bun doughnut. Drowned in a roasted-pecan-toffee-rum glaze and topped with a caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup is available now through January 29.

