menu


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in Miami

Saturday, January 21, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of Identity Media PR
A A

Weekends are a great time to explore.

Why not get the squad together and try something new? Whether it's drinking in a cave or channeling your inner child by making your own art-inspired snow cone, there's a tasty new experience waiting for you. Here are five places to have a culinary adventure.

Enjoy a DIY snow cone through Verde's latest exhibit-inspired menu.
Enjoy a DIY snow cone through Verde's latest exhibit-inspired menu.
Courtesy of Verde

1. Make a Custom Snow Cone With New Exhibit-Inspired Menu at PAMM
The time has come again: Verde's executive chef, Kaytlin Dangaran, has debuted her latest exhibit-inspired menu. Celebrating Pérez Art Museum Miami's display of Argentine artist Julio Le Parc's work, Dangaran presents South American cuisine in a playful and interactive way.

Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of Identity Media PR

2. Brickell's La Cueva Tequila Bar to Open Just in Time for Trump's Inauguration
Depending upon your political views, drinking tequila could be a sign of celebration or an escape from reality. Or it could be that you're drinking tequila at La Cueva, a new Mexican cave-themed bar located at 1111 SW First Ave. in the heart of Brickell. Meaning "the cave" in Spanish, La Cueva is a bar that specializes in all things tequila, mezcal, and the myriad cocktails containing those two spirits.

Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in Miami
Courtesy of the Halal Guys

3. NYC's the Halal Guys Celebrates Davie Grand Opening With Free Food and Prizes
If there is one restaurant line worth waiting in, the grand-opening party for the Halal Guys' first South Florida location (2268 S. University Dr., Davie) would be it. The New York City-based chain has announced it will throw a daylong celebration beginning at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 21.

Five New Food and Drink Adventures to Try in MiamiEXPAND
Courtesy of the Continental

4. Dessert Wars Returns This Saturday, Tickets on Sale Now
Dessert Wars, the largest sweets event in South Florida, returns this Saturday, January 21. Think of it as a pop-up version of Willy Wonka's chocolate factory. From Sweet Melody ice cream to Happylicious cookie dough and Nummies baked goods, more than 30 vendors that specialize in all things sugary will compete at this third-annual festival.

The Knaus Berry Farm/Salty Donut collaboration is back.
The Knaus Berry Farm/Salty Donut collaboration is back.
Photo by Donna Irene

5. The Salty Donut and Knaus Berry Farm's Sticky-Bun Doughnut Collab Returns
Remember that warm cinnamon bun from Knaus Berry Farm that was stuffed inside fluffy 24-hour brioche dough from the Salty Donut? It's back. Visit the Salty Donut for its legendary sticky-bun doughnut. Drowned in a roasted-pecan-toffee-rum glaze and topped with a caramelized pecans, the cinnamon-roll/doughnut mashup is available now through January 29.

Related Stories

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Verde at the Pérez Art Museum
More Info
More Info

1103 Biscayne Blvd
Miami, FL 33132

305-375-8282

miles
The Salty Donut
More Info
More Info

29 NW 24th St.
Miami, FL 33127

305-925-8126

saltydonut.com

miles
FIU Arena
More Info
More Info

11200 SW 8th St.
Miami, Florida 33199

305-348-2000

www.fiusports.com

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >