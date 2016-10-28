Five New Fall Brunches in Miami to Try This Weekend

EXPAND Brunch options at Quinto La Huella. Courtesy of Quinto La Huella

In Miami, weekends are reserved for bright and bubbly drinks paired with expansive spreads of breads, sweets, meats, and other specialty plates. That's because brunch in the 305 isn't an option — it's a ritual. Nearly every restaurant across town — from hole-in-the-walls to five-star hotel eateries — offers its own iteration of the coveted early-afternoon feast.

As cooler temperatures are on the rise, Miami's transition into fall is marked with a medley of new brunches to try. Forego air-conditioned meals for afternoon feasts outside on patios or in courtyards. Don't forget your sunnies and make sure to keep a mimosa in-hand at all times. From $19 all-you-can-drink at Taurus Beer & Whiskey House to a peaceful backyard setting at Ariete, here are Miami's five best new brunches to try this fall season.

5. Nikki Beach

Almost a year ago, Nikki Beach, a South of France-style lounge and eatery, relaunched its indulgent Sunday brunch feast. A few months ago, the restaurant decided it was time for an upgrade. A rolled ice-cream stand is now available Sundays during its $49.99 brunch extravaganza. Varieties include vanilla, fresh strawberry, and Oreo cookie. Smother your flavor with a thick drizzle of hot fudge and a scoop of whipped cream and gummy bears. It's the perfect snack to pair with a warm cup of coffee on a sunny, but chilled Sunday afternoon.

4. Quinto La Huella

Quinto La Huella opened its doors at the beginning of summer, bringing Uruguayan sensation Parador La Huella's concept to Miami. Nestled inside Brickell City Centre East, the restaurant launched Sunday brunch at the beginning of October, blending Latin favorites with well-known American specialities. The meal features an all-inclusive buffet and an à la carte menu, priced at $45 a person with an additional $25 for unlimited rosé. The serve-yourself spread is a smorgasbord of sweet and savory plates grouped into a handful of stations based on flavor. Outside of the buffet, make sure to try the avocado and chimichurri toast topped with poached eggs ($13) detailed on its à la carte menu.

