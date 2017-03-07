Five Miami Restaurants Planning Out-of-Town Expansions

Izzy's will open a sister location in Fort Meyers. Courtesy of Izzy's

As Miami's restaurant scene flourishes, diners have watched many locally-grown concepts nurture and grow themselves into sought-after dining destinations. Thanks to heightened demand, five of the Magic City's most prominent eateries have announced openings beyond Miami.

From Fort Myers and West Palm Beach to Brooklyn, Washington, D.C., and the Dominican Republic, here are five homegrown restaurants representing Miami outside of the 305.

1. Izzy's Fish & Oyster

Izzy's Fish & Oyster, known for its homey, traditional Northeastern food in Miami's SoFi neighborhood, will expand its flagship location to Fort Myers. Through a partnership with the National Restaurant Group, Izzy’s is set to open at the end of April on First St. in downtown Ft. Myers. Created by chef/owner Jamie DeRosa, its menu will offer many of its staple plates from Miami Beach, including the Maine lobster roll, fish n' chips, and steamed or grilled lobster, along with a few new additions.

Courtesy of Coyo

2. Coyo Taco

Wynwood's popular taco joint Coyo, which opened a second location in Brickell, will debut a third storefront in the Dominican Republic sometime in 2017. According to chef/owner Scott Linquist, he and partner Sven Vogtland have close friends in Santo Domingo and received multiple requests to open a location in the area. The set-up will be similar to its Miami outposts, but will adapt its menu to the Dominican Republic's locally-sourced fish and meat.

