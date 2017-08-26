Five Miami Restaurants to Look Forward To

Miami is ever-evolving. And, while the summer is generally slow for restaurant openings, as the weather (finally) cools, the city's restaurant scene heats up. Here are five restaurants to look forward to.

BLT Steak Will Reopen on September 6 on South Beach. BLT Steak, known to serve some of the best beef, seafood, and popovers in Miami, will reopen on September 6 inside the new Iberostar Berkeley Hotel, previously the Berkeley Shore Hotel, in South Beach. The steakhouse, formerly located inside the Betsy Hotel, shuttered in May 2016 with no word if it would relocate or reopen. After the restaurant's closure, the space was transformed into LT Steak & Seafood, a similar surf-and-turf eatery with a greater focus on fish.

Courtesy Obra Kitchen

Award-Winning Venezuelan Chef Carlos Garcia to Open Obra Kitchen Table in Miami. Venezuelan chef Carlos Garcia announced he will open a much-anticipated outpost in Miami this fall. Garcia, whose elegant restaurant in Caracas, Alto, has held a coveted spot on Latin America's World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2013, says his Brickell place, Obra Kitchen Table, will offer simpler, humbler fare.

Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Photo by Laine Doss

Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis Preview Menu at Stiltsville Fish Bar in Sunset Harbour. In September, Top Chef alums Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis will open Stiltsville Fish Bar, an upscale seafood shack in Miami Beach's Sunset Harbour. The restaurant's rooftop deck will open in early 2018 in a plan approved by the Miami Beach Planning Board. They haven't announced an exact opening date yet for the eatery at 1787 Purdy Ave., but an early look at Stiltsville's menu reveals a blend of comfort food made with high-quality and locally sourced produce, seafood, and meat.

La Centrale's Sardinian concept, Pesce. Courtesy of La Centrale

Food Halls at Brickell City Centre and Lincoln Road Release Details. La Centrale, the Italian-themed food hall tucked into the billion-dollar Brickell City Centre, will include a handful of eateries that draw inspiration from different regions of Italy, along with a spot for Neapolitan pizzas and a 5,000-square-foot grab-and-go café replete with cheeses, breads, and all manner of Italian products.

EXPAND Courtesy of DeepSleep Studio

Michelin-Starred Sushi Azabu to Open in Miami Beach's South of Fifth. The folks who brought Lolo's Surf Cantina, a Baja California-inspired restaurant, to the Marriott Stanton South Beach are behind Miami's latest sushi restaurant, Azabu Miami Beach.