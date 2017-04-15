menu

Five Stories to Make Your Easter and Passover the Best Ever

Five Sandwich Stories to Satisfy Your Cravings


Five Stories to Make Your Easter and Passover the Best Ever

Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Easter Egg hunts are part of the fun at Vida.
Courtesy of Vida
Easter Egg hunts are part of the fun at Vida.
Courtesy of Vida
Happy Easter and Passover!

Whether you're celebrating with matzoh or chocolate bunnies, here are five stories to help you plan your weekend festivities. From brunch that includes an egg hunt or a place to snag kosher ice cream, find it all here.

A beautiful buffet at Jaya at the Setai.
Jaya at the Setai
A beautiful buffet at Jaya at the Setai.
Jaya at the Setai

Miami Easter 2017 Brunch Guide
Easter is almost here, and in Miami, that means perfect weather for selfies with the Easter Bunny and egg-hunting by the beach. Head to one of the many restaurants offering specials for the day. Reservations are strongly suggested or in some cases required, and tax and tip are generally not included.

Hunt for Easter eggs.
Hunt for Easter eggs.
Wikimedia Commons

Fort Lauderdale Easter 2017 Brunch Guide
Easter Sunday is approaching fast. Whether the morning finds you hunting for eggs, taking pics with the Easter Bunny, or headed to sunrise service, be sure to schedule a proper brunch and toast the day with a cocktail or two. Reservations are suggested, and most prices exclude tax and gratuity.

A dazzling array of handmade chocolates with fillings such as passionfruit, raspberry, and praline and hazelnut.
La Bonne Adresse, via FaceBook
A dazzling array of handmade chocolates with fillings such as passionfruit, raspberry, and praline and hazelnut.
La Bonne Adresse, via FaceBook

La Bonne Adresse Creates Handcrafted Parisian Chocolate Marbles
Walking into La Bonne Adresse, you might mistake it for an art exhibit. Rows and rows of brilliant, porcelain-looking marbles with sparkly swirls of color adorn the shelves. “I grew up baking with my grandma,” Parisian Emilie Van Steenwinckel says. “But chocolate, I had no clue.”

Charoset, inspired by a traditional dish made of chopped apples, wine, walnuts, and cinnamon, tastes similar to apple pie.
Courtesy of Serendipity
Charoset, inspired by a traditional dish made of chopped apples, wine, walnuts, and cinnamon, tastes similar to apple pie.
Courtesy of Serendipity

Serendipity Makes Kosher Ice Cream for Passover
Passover, one of Judaism's holiest days, began last Monday night, marking a weeklong fest in which Jews, despite cravings, abstain from chametz, which is any leavened food made from wheat, rye, spelt, barley, or oats. That means no ice cream unless you swing by Serendipity, a tiny artisanal ice-cream shop with locations in Wynwood and Surfside.

Celebrate Easter with a fabulous brunch.
Courtesy of Neomi's
Celebrate Easter with a fabulous brunch.
Courtesy of Neomi's

Easter Is Coming! Make Vegan Cadbury Cream Eggs
It's that time of year again. No, we're not talking birds and bees and March Madness and all of that other spring crap. We're talking Cadbury Cream Egg time at Easter.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Remind Me Later >