Five Miami Craft Beer Stories to Refresh You This Weekend

It's a million degrees out and a stroll to the car seems like a stroll on the surface of the sun. Welcome to Miami in the summer.

There's only one thing to do. Drink beer. Here are five craft beer stories to keep you cool and refreshed this weekend.

Six Florida Breweries Owned by Other Beer Companies

As the craft beer industry continues to grow, larger beer companies are taking notice and acquiring smaller breweries. Florida isn't immune to this phenomenon. Several international conglomerates have already snatched up breweries in the Sunshine State. Since the purchase of North Carolina's Wicked Weed Brewing Company by Anheuser-Busch InBev (AB-InBev), rumors have been swirling on social media that Oakland Park's Funky Buddha Brewery is next.

Beer Industry Contributes $21.6 Billion to Florida Economy, New Study Shows

Florida loves beer — nearly $22 billion worth of it. That's according to an economic impact report conducted by the National Beer Wholesalers Association and the Beer Institute released earlier this month that shows the beer industry contributed $21.6 billion to Florida in 2016.

Six Upcoming Seasonal Craft Beer Releases You Need in Your Fridge

Part of what makes visiting a local brewery's taproom so special is the draft lineup: There's usually something on tap you can't find in stores — or in many of the local craft beer bars, for that matter.

The Ten Best Craft Beer Bars in South Florida

These days, there are plenty of bars that serve good beer. But not all of them are true craft beer bars. What makes a good beer bar? First, it's selection: a thoughtful draft and bottle list that changes frequently and offers up a good variety of styles and flavor profiles. Second, it's the people: an educated staff that can help you navigate the myriad of choices they present, point you toward the perfect beer, and possibly help you to discover a new favorite.

The Tank Brewing Company's taproom offers beer and cigars.

The Tank Brewing Co. Opens Taproom

The Tank Brewing Co. taproom opened this week, making the craft brewery the latest in Miami to pour beers onsite for the public. The announcement was made on the brewery's social media, which invited the public to an informal "sip and discuss" event and preview to mark the occasion. Owner Carlos Padron says he opened the taproom following a week of inviting test crowds of various sizes.

