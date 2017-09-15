Five Miami Restaurants Open for Brunch to Relieve Post-Hurricane Stress

It's been a week since South Florida first braced for Hurricane Irma. Days later, as we remove trees, clean up debris, and wait for FPL trucks to reach our areas, many of us are eager to return to our daily routines, even if that means an eight-hour workday.

This weekend, a handful of restaurants will open their doors for brunch. Whatever your plans may be, consider taking a break from hurricane restoration to relieve some stress with cheeseburger hash, rum buns, and bottomless bubbly.

1. Mignonette Uptown. This weekend, the restaurant will reopen with a post-Hurricane Irma brunch offering a selection of its best-selling plates. Highlights include French fried chicken toast ($16), where crunchy chicken fingers are stuffed inside a half-shell of crisp brioche dipped in a sweet egg batter and fried; Maine lobster and crab Benedicts served on crisp latkes; and honey-butter rum buns. Noon to 3:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 13951 Biscayne Blvd., North Miami Beach; 305-705-2159; mignonettemiami.com. Mignonette Downtown is open for brunch too.

Opt for an order of chicken and waffles during BLT Prime's buffet brunch. Courtesy of BLT Prime

2. BLT Prime. BLT Prime, located inside the Trump National Doral, will bring back its $69 brunch buffet this Sunday. Curated by chef de cuisine Dustin Ward, brunch is chock full of breakfast bites plus a raw bar, charcuterie boards, and hearty entrées such as fried chicken and waffles. The meal includes unlimited visits to all food stations. For an extra $12, add bottomless mimosas or bloody marys. 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-937-2777; bltrestaurants.com.



EXPAND Beaker & Gray's cheeseburger hash. Photo by Clarissa Buch

3. Beaker & Gray. During Beaker & Gray's brunch, which runs Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., America's favorite meal is revamped into crave-worthy, photogenic bites. Many of the plates, though not overly large, are rich in taste, begging to be shared among a few diners. Highlights include omelet dumplings ($13) filled with chorizo and cilantro; cheeseburger hash ($14) served in a small skillet and topped with an egg, bacon bits, and banana pepper; and toaster strudel ($12) served warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

EXPAND The croque-monsieur is layered with honey-glazed ham, truffle Gouda, and béchamel. Photo by Clarissa Buch

4. The Vagabond Restaurant & Bar. The Vagabond, which recently tapped Upland's former sous-chef Andres Villa as its new executive chef, is open for brunch this weekend. Opt for the the croque-monsieur ($11), where thick slices of fried toast are layered with honey-glazed ham, truffle Gouda, and béchamel; steak frites ($29), served with a 14-ounce sirloin and truffle fries; and a Nutella and berry waffle ($11). 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sunday at 7301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-409-5635; vagabondkitchenandbar.com.

Farm egg and maple sausage sandwich at Swine. Via @swinesouthern Instagram

5. Swine Southern Table & Bar. Pork, sweets, booze, and a side of Southern charm are on the menu for brunch at Swine. Some of the restaurant's most popular plates include the BLT Benedict ($16), made with homemade buttermilk biscuit crumble, a soft-poached organic egg, and house-cured bacon; jalapeño cornbread ($7) filled with cheddar and bacon; and a farm egg and maple sausage sandwich ($15), made with fried eggs, sausage, cheese, and tomatoes served on a buttermilk biscuit. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 2415 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 786-360-6433; runpigrun.com. Sister restaurants Yardbird in Miami Beach and Spring Chicken in Coral Gables are open for brunch too.

