Five Miami Bars to Check Out This Weekend

It's Saturday, and there's a long weekend ahead. The only problem is that you and your friends are bored with the same bars and clubs.
Why not try something new? From dancing with drag queens to drinking North Korea's "official" beer made in Miami, here are five places to drink that are anything but boring. Cheers!
Rácket Opens in Wynwood With Two Bar Concepts. Nestled between Gramps and J. Wakefield is the newest place to get well-made cocktails in Wynwood. The brainchild of Home Cookin' Hospitality Group, better known for Foxhole and Drunken Dragon, Rácket houses two variant bars, each offering a unique setting and libation experience.
Bar Nancy in Little Havana Gets New Menu. Revolutionary War-themed Bar Nancy opened in Little Havana last April with rustic, nautical-inspired decor and a healthy selection of craft cocktails. Now the laid-back drinking den, which recently changed its name to simply Nancy, has upped its offerings with a full menu of bar bites. Behind the food is Kat Alvarez, a former pastry chef with stints at Swine Southern Table & Bar, Beaker & Gray, and Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop.
North Korean Beer Taedonggang to Be Launched at Lincoln's Beard Brewing. The trademark for Taedonggang, the official beer of North Korea, has been registered in Miami, and the people behind the brand in the United States are set to launch their first beer at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. Saturday, January 13.
Palace Bar Reopens on Ocean Drive. The Palace Bar, the long-standing mecca of food, drinks, and entertainment in Miami Beach, has reopened in a new home right on Ocean Drive.
New York City's the Craftsman Pops Up at Mary Brickell Village. The Craftsman, a New York City bar, lounge, and sandwich spot, has set up a temporary location inside the former Brother Jimmy’s BBQ space in Mary Brickell Village.
