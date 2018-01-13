 


Nancy
Nancy
Courtesy of Nancy

Five Miami Bars to Check Out This Weekend

Laine Doss | January 13, 2018 | 8:00am
It's Saturday, and there's a long weekend ahead. The only problem is that you and your friends are bored with the same bars and clubs.

Why not try something new? From dancing with drag queens to drinking North Korea's "official" beer made in Miami, here are five places to drink that are anything but boring. Cheers!

Courtesy of Racket

Rácket Opens in Wynwood With Two Bar Concepts. Nestled between Gramps and J. Wakefield is the newest place to get well-made cocktails in Wynwood. The brainchild of Home Cookin' Hospitality Group, better known for Foxhole and Drunken Dragon, Rácket houses two variant bars, each offering a unique setting and libation experience.

Courtesy Bar Nancy

Bar Nancy in Little Havana Gets New Menu. Revolutionary War-themed Bar Nancy opened in Little Havana last April with rustic, nautical-inspired decor and a healthy selection of craft cocktails. Now the laid-back drinking den, which recently changed its name to simply Nancy, has upped its offerings with a full menu of bar bites. Behind the food is Kat Alvarez, a former pastry chef with stints at Swine Southern Table & Bar, Beaker & Gray, and Fireman Derek’s Bakeshop.

Uri Tours / Wikipedia

North Korean Beer Taedonggang to Be Launched at Lincoln's Beard Brewing. The trademark for Taedonggang, the official beer of North Korea, has been registered in Miami, and the people behind the brand in the United States are set to launch their first beer at Lincoln's Beard Brewing Co. Saturday, January 13.

KARLI EVANS

Palace Bar Reopens on Ocean Drive. The Palace Bar, the long-standing mecca of food, drinks, and entertainment in Miami Beach, has reopened in a new home right on Ocean Drive.

Courtesy of The Craftsman

New York City's the Craftsman Pops Up at Mary Brickell Village. The Craftsman, a New York City bar, lounge, and sandwich spot, has set up a temporary location inside the former Brother Jimmy’s BBQ space in Mary Brickell Village.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

