Five Essential Miami Beach Seafood Spots

Miami Beach's restaurant scene is in such a state of flux it seems like a new place pops up daily. Here, you can find almost anything your heart and stomach desire, from steak to pizza to tacos.
There's something to be said, however, for a restaurant that serves fresh seafood in a beautiful city caressed by ocean breezes.
Whether you're visiting Miami Beach for the first time — or you're a native — you'll want to put these five places on your shortlist for a meal to remember.
Joe's Stone Crab Opens for Its 104th Season. On October 13, Ed Witte officially opened Joe's Stone Crab for its 104th season. As the
Sunny Poke Opens Inside Sunset Harbour's Sushi Garage. The newest addition to Miami Beach's trendy Sunset Harbour neighborhood churns out granola bowls in the morning and traditional poke mixed with vegetables, seasonings, and sauces in the afternoon. Created by Sunny Oh, chef and owner of popular spots such as Juvia and Sushi Garage, Sunny Poke debuted December 11. Located within Oh's Sushi Garage space, the place operates during the main restaurant's off-hours. The concept allows Oh to keep busy before Sushi Garage opens for dinner.
Sunset Harbour's Stiltsville Is Creative and Consistent. Before Janine Booth and Jeff McInnis were Miami restaurant royalty, they set sail on a fishing trip from South Beach late one sunny afternoon in fall 2013. The day went brilliantly. After laying anchor a mile south of Key Biscayne, McInnis hauled in a hefty snapper and a small grouper. As the sun moved toward the horizon, the blond Barbie and Ken look-alikes motored west toward Stiltsville, an iconic cluster of wood-framed, century-old pastel shacks known for fishing, gambling, and debauchery.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Estiatorio Milos: Exquisite Mediterranean Seafood, if You Can Afford It. Estiatorio Milos rolled into South Beach with a roar of pre-opening buzz last May. Costas Spiliadis, who has four other Estiatorio locations in his global den, spared no expense in creating a splashy restaurant elegantly clad in white marble, rich woods, and pressed white linens. Glass windows fronting the room soar to a lofty ceiling, a blue-tiled open kitchen tracks along the back, and gauzy white curtains help to divide the restaurant into two sections (one of which includes a boldly backlit bar).
Pubbelly Sushi: Tasty, Creative Food at a Good Value in a Welcoming Pub Setting. As the downsizing of America affects everything from airplane seats to candy bars, companies have been doing their best to shift attention away from the diminished dimensions. The food world, however, has embraced the trend toward less. Indeed, small-plate menus are proudly touted as cred for being in lockstep with the tastes of contemporary diners.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!