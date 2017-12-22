Five Festive Brunches for Christmas Weekend

This weekend, pre-game Christmas dinner with a champagne-fueled brunch. Miami restaurants are stocked with everything from red bean and chocolate babka French toast, to fried green tomato Benedicts, avocado and caviar toast, coffee banana pancakes, and all-you-can-drink Whispering Angel rosé. Here are five brunch experiences that are sure to impress your out-of-town relatives.

No Name Chinese. Feeling a little hung-over? No Name Chinese's dim sum brunch with bottomless Riesling just might make you feel alive again. The menu offers brunch-specific items such as a unique take on fruits and nuts, with house-made crunchy granola and tofu almond yogurt finished off with mint, basil, and Florida honey ($9). Other noteworthy contenders are a cold buckwheat noodle salad crowned with crab, shrimp, cucumber, scallions, trout roe, and spicy peanut dressing ($18) and red bean and chocolate babka French toast ($12). Vegetarians are covered with options such as smashed cucumber salad ($9), shaken eggplant with maple and black bean sauce ($11), and veggie fried rice. Save room for the frozen whipped honey ($9) with grapefruit, pavlova, and sesame cracker, and maybe another glass or two of Riesling. 7400 SW 57th Ct., South Miami; 786-577-0734; nonamechinese.com. Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Avocado toast and eggs at Soul Tavern. Courtesy of Soul Tavern

Soul Tavern. Sunset Harbour's long-awaited vegetarian gastropub opened this past summer. Now the restaurant is behind a unique brunch. A small selection of vegetarian breakfast and lunch plates is available Sundays. Try a fried green tomato Benedict topped with poached eggs, tomato jam, and sweet plantains and drizzled with a smoky vegan saffron hollandaise ($17); avocado toast with heirloom tomatoes served with either scrambled or sunny-side-up eggs or a tofu scramble ($14); or coconut yogurt parfait packed with seasonal fruit, flax and oat granola, golden raisins, and coconut shavings ($12). For something sweeter, banana and almond butter pancakes come garnished with blueberry compote and banana crème ($16). As you dine, sip bottomless mimosas for $25, sangria by the glass for $9 or pitcher for $26, or a rotating Sunday speciality cocktail ($14). The restaurant’s 37 herbal elixirs are also available. 1801 West Ave., Miami Beach; 305-925-0799; soultavern.com. Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Etaru's bottomless brunch includes a Japanese buffet. Courtesy of Etaru

Etaru. At Etaru, a new modern Japanese robatayaki concept in Hallandale Beach, Sunday brunch comes with a welcome cocktail and all-you-can-drink Whispering Angel rosé for $65. Included in the price is a buffet-style selection of hot and cold items such as sushi, sashimi, salads, sweet potato pancakes, and robata-cooked dishes, followed by a choice of main course and a dessert platter for the table. Main courses include spicy glazed pork ribs, shredded-filo-wrapped tiger prawn tempura, and salmon teriyaki with sansho salt and lemon. 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach; 954-271-3222; etarurestaurant.us. Sunday noon to 3 p.m.

EXPAND Lobster Bar Sea Grille's steak and eggs. Courtesy of Lobster Bar Sea Grille

Lobster Bar Sea Grille. Lobster Bar's brunch is more formal than others in South Beach, so the unique experience is worth a try. Priced at $49 per person, entrées include a whole butter-braised lobster Benedict, which is served with enough meat to fill two diners; avocado and caviar toast topped with slow-cooked eggs; and steak and egg bernaise, which includes a petite filet mignon and crisp potato pancakes. End the meal with profiteroles smothered in chocolate sauce and served with vanilla ice cream and sugar-roasted almonds, or a mango and tonka bean mousse accompanied by mandarin sorbet. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-438-9200; buckheadrestaurants.com. Saturday and Sunday 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Phuc Yea's brekky nachos. Photo by Phuc Yeah

Phuc Yea. Weekend brunch at Phuc Yea can be enjoyed in a quiet outdoor courtyard and includes an assortment of dim sum offerings, such as cripsy tofu and PY noodles showered in Parmesan and oyster sauce. Larger plates include "brekky" nachos — a spinoff of traditional breakfast nachos — made with sesame rice crackers, salsa, crème fraîche, bird's-eye chili, cheddar cheese, and a fried egg ($10); sticky rice croquettes with eggs ($12); and coffee banana pancakes with bourbon maple syrup ($12). For an additional $15, sip rosé, mimosas, or white wine coolers. 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sundays at 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

