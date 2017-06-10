Five Miami Brunches to Try This Weekend
Courtesy of Pawn Broker
The weekend forecast calls for rain and more rain.
The only thing to do: Grab your squad, get to brunch, and drown your beachless sorrows in bloody marys and mimosas.
Here are five new brunches to try this weekend.
Courtesy of Pawn Broker
Pawn Broker's Andre Chirinos on Making the Perfect Brunch Cocktail
A key ingredient of any successful brunch is a bubbly cocktail — something light and fizzy with noticeable oomph. Sometimes that means a bacon strip and a dash of Tabasco sauce, and other times champagne and pulp-filled OJ.
Courtesy of Sugarcane
Sugarcane Launches Bottomless Brunch on Saturdays
Since 2010, midtown's Sugarcane has dominated Miami's dining scene. To many, it's a go-to restaurant guaranteed to provide quality fare and a pleasant atmosphere. Shortly after the restaurant opened, it launched Saturday and Sunday brunch service, offering duck and waffles, Belgian waffles, and wholewheat pumpkin pancakes.
Courtesy of Mignonette
Mignonette Uptown Debuts Weekend Brunch With Bagel Tower
When Mignonette Uptown opened this past January at 13951 Biscayne Blvd., seafood fans in Northeast Miami-Dade were in for a culinary treat. The restaurant, a partnership between chef Daniel Serfer and Ryan Roman, replaced the Gourmet Diner, swapping steak frites and burgers for oysters and lobster rolls. April 1, the restaurant opened its doors for weekend brunch.
Courtesy of Tony Espinoza
180 Degrees at the DRB's Brunch Features Burgers and a Place for Fido to Play
Ryan Martin faced a dilemma: The success of his restaurant, 180 Degrees at the DRB, was such that he was too busy to spend time with his dogs Truffle and Cheddar. "I was working like 90 hours a week, and they were just at home alone."
Eating House
Eating House Offers Wakin-N-Bacon Weekend Brunch
Eating House, Chopped champion Giorgio Rapicavoli's popular Coral Gables restaurant, has given its Sunday brunch a face-lift. On April 15, the eatery's Wakin-N-Bacon menu was extended to Saturday and Sunday, and a selection of new plates debuted.
