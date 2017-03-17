Firehouse Mrkt: Spain's Triciclo Coming to Miami Inside Historic Miami Fire Station

Javier Mayor, David Alfonso & Javier Goya of Triciclo Courtesy Firehouse Mrkt

In September, Firehouse Mrkt will open, transforming Downtown's historic Fire Station No. 2 into a 5,000 square foot restaurant and marketplace.

The market, located at 1401 N. Miami Ave., in Miami's growing Arts + Entertainment District, will offer several cuisine and restaurant concepts in the form of five different stations: Fish and meat, fruits and vegetables, bakery cafes, salumeria, and a tapas bar. The market will also feature a bar and a flower shop.

The first two concepts to be announced inside Firehouse Mrkt are Spain's Triciclo, which will be the main "meat and fish" restaurant and Omar Montero's La Santa Taperia. The Mexican chef is best known for his culinary work at Cantina La Veinte and Copper 29.

Ximena Estadella, the concept developer for Firehouse Mrkt, describes it as artisan yet accessible to all people across Miami and South Florida. "We are hand-picking the tenants to ensure the highest quality across the market, but keeping the prices reasonable. People will be able to taste and feel the great quality at a reasonable price."

Estadella says she chose the historic firehouse to house the marketplace because the owners loved the idea of bringing the building back to life. She added, "There is something mysterious about the building and the location is great because it is in the middle of everything. It's close to Wynwood, Downtown, Brickell and even Miami Beach via the Venetian Causeway."

As an interior designer, Estadella was also intrigued by the opportunities an older fire station could afford style-wise. "The design is going to be amazing, very different from anything in Miami."

The developer added that her inspiration was her hometown in Spain. "I imaged the local market from the neighborhood where I grew up in Madrid. There's always a lot happening. They have vegetables, meat, bakeries, everything. This one isn't going to be as big as say the San Miguel Market, but it is going to be a local, neighborhood European-style gourmet market."

As a prelude, Firehouse Mrkt is launching a three-dinner series in April. Each Tandem pop-up dinner will feature Triciclo's chefs, JAvier Mayor and Javier Goya, collaborating with Miami's best culinary talents who plan on having their own outposts at Firehouse Mrkt.

The first dinner, which takes place April 7 and 9, features the Tricolo chefs alongside Omar Montero. The 14-course menu, complete with wine and beer pairings, costs $100 and menu items include watermelon Thai gazpacho with lime and mussels; grilled prawn, passion fruit and trouts spawns; salpicon de res; shellfish rossejat; and fresh fruits with mojito. Details for the other dinners, scheduled for June and August, have not yet been released. Tickets for the Tandem pop-ups can be purchased at eventbrite.com.

