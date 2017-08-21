Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade Want to Win Croquetapalooza

Watch out Miami croqueta makers — Eileen and Jonathan Andrade are coming to get you!

The brother and sister team behind Finka Table & Tap are on a mission to win this year's Croquetapalooza title with their secret weapon: an arroz con pollo version of Miami's favorite snack. The event, which takes place on Friday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, will include 15 of the city's best-loved restaurants competing for the title of Miami's best croqueta maker.

Croquetas, by the way, are part of Eileen and Jonathan's DNA. Long before they were even born, their grandfather was making the fried snacks in Cuba, then — after emigrating — at the family's restaurant, Islas Canarias. When Jonathan turned 21, it was his turn to learn the family recipe for the perfect croqueta. Though Jonathan was sworn to secrecy, he did share what goes into what many Miamians consider the most delicious croquetas in the city: ham, onions, milk, nutmeg, garlic, parsley...and passion.