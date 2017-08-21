Finka's Eileen and Jonathan Andrade Want to Win Croquetapalooza

Watch out Miami croqueta makers — Eileen and Jonathan Andrade are coming to get you!
The brother and sister team behind Finka Table & Tap are on a mission to win this year's Croquetapalooza title with their secret weapon: an arroz con pollo version of Miami's favorite snack. The event, which takes place on Friday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, will include 15 of the city's best-loved restaurants competing for the title of Miami's best croqueta maker.
Croquetas, by the way, are part of Eileen and Jonathan's DNA. Long before they were even born, their grandfather was making the fried snacks in Cuba, then — after emigrating — at the family's restaurant, Islas Canarias. When Jonathan turned 21, it was his turn to learn the family recipe for the perfect croqueta. Though Jonathan was sworn to secrecy, he did share what goes into what many Miamians consider the most delicious croquetas in the city: ham, onions, milk, nutmeg, garlic, parsley...and passion.
Another thing that sets these croquettes apart is quality ingredients. You won't find frozen croqueticas at either Islas Canarias or Finka. According to Eileen, the golden-hued morsels are made fresh daily.
So what, exactly is behind Miami's obsession with croquetas? Croquetapalooza founder and Burger Beast blogger Sef Gonzalez says it's part culture and part deliciousness. "It's the ultimate Miami finger food and so many of us have grown up with them."
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Gonzalez says that he'd love nothing better than for Eileen and Jonathan to win this year's title, but it's out of his hands. "I'm a big fan of theirs, but it's completely up to the judges and the public." He did have one bit of advice: "The winning croquetas are always the ones steeped in the past with a few upgrades."
The fourth-annual Croquetapalooza will feature Finka's arroz con polls croqueta along with 14 others. Guests can also munch ten different fritas and six desserts including a first taste of Donutty's doughnuts. Concrete Beach Brewery, MIA Beer Company, Tito's Vodka, and Ojala wine will provide refreshments.
Croquetapalooza. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, August 25, at Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; 305-649-3000; magiccitycasino.com. Tickets cost $50 via croquetapalooza.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!