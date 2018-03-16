FemAle Brew Fest Returns to Fort Lauderdale With More Breweries

Last year, the inaugural FemAle Brew Fest celebrated women in the beer industry. For the second year in a row, the festival returns to Fort Lauderdale in a bigger venue with more breweries.

This year's event takes place at Huizenga Park, an open green space in downtown Fort Lauderdale. Last year's festival was held in a small warehouse space at FAT Village, which was able to hold 700 attendees. The park could hold at least 2,000 people.

A bigger space also means more breweries, with at least 30 pouring, or double from last year. There will also be double the live entertainment, with four live bands instead of two, and the benefit of an amphitheater.

Antonio-Martineau, CEO of the Fem Collective, a cooperative enterprise of female entrepreneurs who support and empower each other, founded the festival to focus on females in what is considered a mostly male industry.

She was inspired after viewing the 2016 documentary, Dream, Girl. The festival is considered the nation's first all-female beer fest. But it's not a women-only event.

"I just want people to know a unifying kind of event, something to inspire women," Antonio-Martineau told the New Times. "Just go after what you want. It is a male dominated industry, but doesn't mean that we can't be apart of it."

The festival will feature female employees at breweries, and female brewery owners, throughout the country, including Santa Cruz Mountain Brewing Co. from California and Black Star Line Brewing Co. from North Carolina. Of course, Florida breweries from across state will be pouring, including many local ones like Bousa Brewing Co. and M.I.A. Beer Co.

Operations manager Kathleen Fleming, taproom assistant manager Amanda Edwards and brewery assistant Allyson Betancourt will all be representing M.I.A.

"FemAle is bringing everyone together to learn, network, and share our insight and taste the beer that many of these women brewed," Fleming told the New Times. "I'm thrilled that there is such a strong and brazen presence of women moving the industry forward."

A must-try beer that will be pouring is Boss Bird, a pink-hued hazy hibiscus session IPA. Brewed with a blend of Palisade, Simcoe, Mosaic, Citra, and Loral hops, the beer sits at 4.5 percent alcohol-by-volume. It was brewed in collaboration with women brewers across Florida and the Pink Boots Society on February 23 at Swamp Head Brewery in Gainesville.

Since starting the festival, Antonio-Martineau has become more involved in the industry. These days, Antonio-Martineau is noticing more female-owned breweries and female brewers. A jump, perhaps, from a 2014 survey of 1,700 active breweries conducted by Stanford University that found only four percent of them had a woman in a lead role, according to Thrillist.

"I don't think it's different than any other industry or job," Antonio-Martineau says. "Women are able to get things done."

FemAle Brew Fest. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, March 24, at Huizenga Park, 32 E. Los Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

Tickets cost $15 to $95 via. femalebrewfest.com.