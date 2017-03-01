February 2017's Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings

Employees Only Miami is open. Courtesy of Employees Only

February is the shortest month of the year, but with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in town, restaurants pop up to feed the hungry masses who need to soak up their libations with fine fare.

Employees Only Miami, the offshoot of one of New York's most well-respected speakeasies, opened in South Beach, and Yaku by La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel promises cocktails and bites by chef Diego Oka. New York's Blue Ribbon Sushi arrived at the Plymouth Miami Beach, and Niu Kitchen's Deme Lomas quietly opened Arson, featuring proteins cooked on a Josper grill.

Once again, Miami gained more eateries than lost in February. 9 Beach in South Beach closed, citing construction concerns.

In the near future, look for the reopening of S&S Diner (relocating to Biscayne Boulevard) and Philadelphia's Federal Donuts in Wynwood.

Arson's cold roasted vegetable soup ($12), with a crisp rice sheet, cinnamon, and curry powder. Courtesy of Arson

Openings



Arson (104 NE Second Ave., Miami)



Black Sheep (1884 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village)



Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at the Plymouth Miami Beach Hotel (336 21st St., Miami Beach)



Brimstone Woodfire Grill at CityPlace Doral



The Cape at the Townhouse Hotel



Charcoal Bar & Grill at the Wynwood Yard



Employees Only Miami



Forte dei Marmi (150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)



Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach)



LaMuse Cafe at Epic Hotel



La Petite Maison ((1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami)



Lone Wolfe Food Truck at the Wynwood Yard



PLA Cigars & Wine Bar (5910 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami)



Providores & Publicans (141 SW Seventh St., Miami)



Rubio's Coastal Grill (several locations)



Tacology Taqueria at Brickell City Centre



Yaku by La Mar at Miami's Mandarin Oriental Hotel



Yoko Matcha at the Wynwood Yard



9beach: Gods and cocktails in South Beach Courtesy of 9beach

Closings



9 Beach



Allapattah Market (temporary closure for additional permitting)



The Bar Next Door (might be temporary)



Cake Thai is expanding. Courtesy of Javier Ramirez

Coming Attractions



Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral



Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River



Azucar - Opening near FIU



Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral



Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami



Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations



The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles



Cake Thai - Opening at The Citadel in Little River



Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami



Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District



Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall



Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell



El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami



Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti



Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again



Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood



Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral



Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood



Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square



Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown



Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations



IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare



In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade



Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration



Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas



La Centrale — Food court opening in Brickell



Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU



Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood



Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations



Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood



Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local



McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami



Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura



Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables



Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft



Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami



Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion



Myumi at The Citadel in Little River



NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park



Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall



Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti



Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex



Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral



Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami



Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall



PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream



Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti



Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach



Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami



Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine



S&S Diner - To reopen on Biscayne Boulevar



Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour



Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood



Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening



Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour



Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti



Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables



Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon



Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami



Tatel Miami - Madrid sensation opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach



Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach



Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place



Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon



Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery



Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana



Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside



Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami



Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour



Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr

Projects in the Works

