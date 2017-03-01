February 2017's Miami Restaurant Openings and Closings
Employees Only Miami is open.
Courtesy of Employees Only
February is the shortest month of the year, but with the South Beach Wine & Food Festival in town, restaurants pop up to feed the hungry masses who need to soak up their libations with fine fare.
Employees Only Miami, the offshoot of one of New York's most well-respected speakeasies, opened in South Beach, and Yaku by La Mar at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel promises cocktails and bites by chef Diego Oka. New York's Blue Ribbon Sushi arrived at the Plymouth Miami Beach, and Niu Kitchen's Deme Lomas quietly opened Arson, featuring proteins cooked on a Josper grill.
Once again, Miami gained more eateries than lost in February. 9 Beach in South Beach closed, citing construction concerns.
In the near future, look for the reopening of S&S Diner (relocating to Biscayne Boulevard) and Philadelphia's Federal Donuts in Wynwood.
Arson's cold roasted vegetable soup ($12), with a crisp rice sheet, cinnamon, and curry powder.
Courtesy of Arson
Openings
- Arson (104 NE Second Ave., Miami)
- Black Sheep (1884 79th St. Cswy., North Bay Village)
- Blue Ribbon Sushi Bar & Grill at the Plymouth Miami Beach Hotel (336 21st St., Miami Beach)
- Brimstone Woodfire Grill at CityPlace Doral
-
The Cape at the Townhouse Hotel
- Charcoal Bar & Grill at the Wynwood Yard
-
Employees Only Miami
- Forte dei Marmi (150 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach)
- Hank & Harry's (1691 Michigan Ave., Miami Beach)
- LaMuse Cafe at Epic Hotel
- La Petite Maison ((1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami)
- Lone Wolfe Food Truck at the Wynwood Yard
- PLA Cigars & Wine Bar (5910 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami)
- Providores & Publicans (141 SW Seventh St., Miami)
- Rubio's Coastal Grill (several locations)
- Tacology Taqueria at Brickell City Centre
- Yaku by La Mar at Miami's Mandarin Oriental Hotel
- Yoko Matcha at the Wynwood Yard
9beach: Gods and cocktails in South Beach
Courtesy of 9beach
Closings
- 9 Beach
- Allapattah Market (temporary closure for additional permitting)
- The Bar Next Door (might be temporary)
Cake Thai is expanding.
Courtesy of Javier Ramirez
Coming Attractions
- Agave Taco Bar - Opening in Doral
- Angelo Elia Pizza Bar - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- Atlas Meat-Free Deli - Opening in Little River
- Azucar - Opening near FIU
- Baru Latin Bar - Opening in Doral
- Bikini Barista - Coming to midtown Miami
- Blue Bottle Coffee - Opening two locations
- The Broken Shaker - Opening in Los Angeles
- Cake Thai - Opening at The Citadel in Little River
- Casa Florida - Opening at Roam Miami
- Cindy Lou's - Opening in Little River District
- Crazy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Dirt - Opening second location, at Mary Brickell Village, and a pop-up at Aventura Mall
- Dr Smood - expanding to Sunset Harbour and Brickell
- El Camino - Opening in Fort Lauderdale and Miami
- Ella's Oyster Bar - Opening in Little Haiti
- Estefan Kitchen - Gloria and Emilio are at it again
- Federal Donuts - Michael Solomonov coming to Wynwood
- Freddo Helado - Opening in Doral
- Gravity Brewlab - Opening in Wynwood
- Graziano's - Opening at Aventura Park Square
- Groovin' Bean - Coffeehouse and lounge opening in Overtown
- Harry's Pizzeria - Michael Schwartz expanding with several locations
- IceBox Cafe - Opening at Aventura ParkSquare
- In the Kitchen With Norman van Aken - Opening at Wynwood Arcade
- Itabe - Kevin Aoki and Roman Jones collaboration
- Kiki on the River - Opening with gondolas
- La Centrale — Food court opening in Brickell
- Latin Grill - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Latin House Grill - Opening near FIU
- Le Chick Rotisserie - Zuma investors opening in Wynwood
- Le Macaron - Opening at Dadeland Mall and other locations
- Local Boy Poke - Opening in Wynwood
- Local 'Q - Barbecue concept by the owners of Local
- McAliser's Deli - Chain deli opening in Miami
- Mediterranean Kitchen - Opening in Aventura
- Madruga Bakery - Opening in Coral Gables
- Mercado Negro - Opening at Tacocraft
- Monger - The Voltaggios are opening a restaurant in Downtown Miami
- Ms. Cheezious - Planning expansion
- Myumi at The Citadel in Little River
- NightLife Brewing Company - Brewery planned for Marlins Park
- Oris Sushi - Opening at Dadeland Mall
- Panther Coffee - Opening in MiMo District and Little Haiti
- Paraiso Bay Restaurant & Beach Club - Michael Schwartz opening at this Edgewater complex
- Pasion del Cielo - Opening in Brickell and Doral
- Persona Pizzeria - California chain coming to Miami
- Pincho Factory - Opening several locations in Doral and West Kendall
- PlugIn - Karaoke palace opening at Gulfstream
- Rasta Village - Coming to Little Haiti
- Raw Juce - Opening on Miami Beach
- Red O - Rick Bayless bringing his Mexican/California concept to Miami
- Revolution in Bloom - Vegan and vegetarian cuisine
- S&S Diner - To reopen on Biscayne Boulevar
- Soul Tavern - Meat-free gastropub coming to Sunset Harbour
- Spanglish Ales - Another brewery to open in Wynwood
- Spring Chicken - Several other locations opening
- Stiltsville Fish Bar - Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth opening seafood restaurant in Sunset Harbour
- Sullivan St. Bakery - Opening in Little Haiti
- Toasted Bagels - Coming to Coral Gables
- Tobacco Road - New and improved Road opening soon
- Tap 42 - Opening in midtown Miami
- Tatel Miami - Madrid sensation opening at the Ritz-Carlton South Beach
- Trader Joe's - Coming to South Beach
- Tropical Barbecue - Kris Wessel returns with Little Haiti barbecue place
- Tutto Il Giorno - Authentic Italian fare coming soon
- Unbranded Brewing Company - Hialeah's first brewery
- Velvet Creme - Iconic doughnuts returning to Miami with location in Little Havana
- Wabi Sabi - Opening on the Upper Eastside
- Which Wich - Opening several locations in Miami
- Whole Foods Market - Proposed megastore in Sunset Harbour
Photo by Phillip Pessar / Flickr
Projects in the Works
- Chef Alex Stupak is shopping for a location in Miami for a taco restaurant.
- Joël Robuchon is opening eateries in the Design District.
- Arjun Wanjey, a partner at Zuma and Coya, plans to open a French restaurant in Brickell.
- Jose Garces is rumored to be opening a Miami restaurant.
- Alfredo Patino plans to open a French concept on NE 79th Street.
- Embarek Alibay will open a café adjacent to his La Parisienne Bakery (1909 NE 154th St., North Miami Beach).
-
MasterChef judge Henrique Fogaça is looking for space in Miami.
- Thomas Keller is opening a restaurant at the Four Seasons Hotel in Miami Beach.
