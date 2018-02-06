FattyCakesNY and Mr. Kream Collaborate on Rap-Inspired Cookie-Cake Sundaes

FattyCakesNY's Jennifer Taylor-Miller swears she was just messing around when she created her custom-made cookie cakes in 2009. "This is something I sold at street fairs on the side," she says. "I didn't expect it be anything."

But soon her creations of made-from-scratch cookies, frosting, and up to five mix-ins became a sweet success. Customers visit fattycakesny.com to build their dessert by choosing various cookie doughs (such as chocolate chip, peanut butter, or oatmeal) as well as the frosting and treats to stuff inside. Fillings are anything from Cap'n Crunch to glazed doughnuts to potato chips and blueberry jam. Cakes are shipped nationwide or can be picked up at the company's New York and South Florida locations.