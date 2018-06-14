Father's Day 2018 Miami Brunch Guide

From first steps to first cars and diapers to diplomas, Dad has been through it all, so give him something he can really sink his teeth into with these food and drink specials around Miami this Sunday, Father's Day.

Unless noted, prices do not include tax and tip, and reservations are strongly suggested.

The Dutch. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy family-style dishes such as caja china roast pig. Finish off on a sweet note with banana cream shooters and Wynwood Brewing's Pop’s Porter floats. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3111; thedutchmiami.com. Brunch costs $55.

EXPAND Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican. A brunch buffet from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. includes breakfast items such as Frosted Flakes-coated banana French toast and hazelnut, chocolate, and ricotta pancakes. Stop by the seafood specialty stations for sushi, raw bar items, ceviche, tartare, and American caviar. Entrées include St. Louis barbecue dribs, coconut-crusted salmon, and whole roast pork. Dads can also participate in a special whisky-tasting from 6 to 9 p.m. and take home a goody bag with a cigar, a Glencairn whisky glass, and a mini bottle of Scotch. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne; 305-361-3818; therustypelican.com. Brunch costs $79 per adult and $35 per child; the whiskey-tasting costs $35 per person.

Duffy’s Sports Grill. Dads will receive a complimentary pint of beer with the order of a top sirloin entrée ($19.99), and Duffy's MVPs will earn $10 on their MVP card for their next visit. Kendall and North Miami Beach locations; duffysmvp.com.

Courtesy of Jaya at the Setai

Jaya at the Setai. Celebrate Dad with an Asian-inspired buffet, live jazz, and unlimited champagne and bloody marys. Stations include a rotisserie with roasted strip loin au jus; seafood such as Alaskan king crab legs; sushi; dim sum; Indian cuisine; and Asian fare. Dessert includes a liquid-nitrogen ice-cream station. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 855-923-7899; thesetaihotel.com/jaya. Brunch costs $125 per adult and $65 per child.

Duck Duck Juuse Courtesy of Kyu

Kyu. Fathers receive a free Duck Duck Juuse: a shot of cognac with a warm duck jus chaser for the adventuresome drinker. 251 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-577-0150; kyurestaurants.com.



Palat Miami. With any lunch or dinner order, dads get a complimentary beer. 4702 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-953-7577; palatmiami.com.

Pisco y Nazca. Dads can earn a free suspiro or tres leches cheesecake if they solve a crossword puzzle and maze. Multiple locations; piscoynazca.com.

EXPAND Courtesy of Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory. The Ocean Drive location will celebrate Father’s Day with a prix-fixe brunch that includes a complimentary glass of champagne or a mimosa with the order of an appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Appetizer options include chicken satay and fiesta quesadillas, and entrées include Pacific Salmon and country fried chicken and waffles. Chose between New York-style cheesecake and chocolate cake for dessert. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-604-0323; sugarfactory.com.

EXPAND Tomahawk steak dinner Courtesy of Bird & Bone

Bird & Bone. A Father's Day feast for two includes a 32-ounce tomahawk steak, cheddar grits, asparagus salad, fried green tomatoes with pimento cheese, and roasted vegetables in a Burgundy gastrique sauce. 4041 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-424-1234; theconfidantemiamibeach.hyatt.com. Brunch costs $65 for two.

Toro Toro. From 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., take Dad on a tour of assorted barbecue stations, along with unlimited mimosas and bloody marys. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami; 305-372-4710; torotoromiami.com. Brunch costs $75 per adult and $37 per child 12 or younger; children under 5 eat free.

The National Hotel. A bottomless beer brunch includes barbecue and World Cup games on the big screen. 1677 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-532-2311; nationalhotel.com. Brunch costs $39 per adult and $19.50 per child.

Courtesy of Bourbon Steak

Bourbon Steak. This extravagant brunch includes a full breakfast station and made-to-order omelets. The raw bar will serve shrimp, oysters, and crab legs, and the antipasto table will offer assorted meats, cheeses, and roasted and grilled vegetables. For something sweeter, the pastry shop will present an assortment of cakes, pies, and mini pastries. 19999 W. Country Club Dr., Aventura; 305-932-6200; turnberryislemiami.com. Brunch costs $79 per person.

Meat Market. The Lincoln Road steakhouse will serve a special barbecue short-rib and cheddar burger ($19) just for dads. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-532-0088; meatmarket.net.

EXPAND Courtesy of Devon Seafood & Steak

Devon Seafood & Steak. A Father’s Day brunch buffet includes a carving station, a seafood display, made-to-order Belgian waffles, omelets, and a dessert display. Brunch is served from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. 11715 Sherri Ln., Miami; 305-275-0226; devonseafood.com. Brunch costs $38 per adult and $17 per child aged 5 to 10.

Habitat. From noon to 4 p.m., enjoy Habitat’s stacked brunch buffet featuring Wynwood Brewing Co.-inspired dishes such as La Rubia Blonde Ale-battered fish and chips and Pop’s Porter robust pork ribs. Buffet stations include handcrafted sushi from Pubbelly Sushi, a raw bar, made-to-order omelets, and breakfast favorites. Bottomless beer is included, or add bottomless mimosas for $28 per person. 2395 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-6700; 1hotels.com/south-beach/taste. Brunch costs $70 per person.

Lightkeepers. From 12:30 to 4 p.m., enjoy bottomless mimosas, bellinis, bloody marys, sangria, house beer, and punch. While you sip, feast on cold selections such as fresh fruit, a chilled seafood and raw bar, breakfast staples, and signatures such as guajillo pepper-smoked short rib. A children’s buffet will also be available. 455 Grand Bay Dr., Key Biscayne; 305-365-4156; ritzcarlton.com. Brunch costs $129 per adult and $49 per child.

AQ Chophouse by Il Mulino. An all-you-can-eat brunch buffet offers fresh omelets, pasta dishes, carved meats, salads, assorted cheeses, and a raw bar. Unlimited mojitos, bloody marys, mimosas, or prosecco is included, along with live music. 17875 Collins Ave., Sunny Isles Beach; 877-312-9742; acqualinaresort.com. Brunch costs $85 per person.

Courtesy of La Moderna

La Moderna. Toast to Dad with complimentary themed cocktails such as the Young at Heart dirty martini, the Serious Father, the Chill Dad, and the Adventure Seeker. 1874 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-717-7274; lamoderna-miami.com.