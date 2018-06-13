 


Have a beer or two or three at Veza SurEXPAND
Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur
Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Father's Day 2018: Miami Brewery Deals and Specials for Dad

Elena Vivas | June 13, 2018 | 11:38am
AA

This Sunday is Father's Day, a day to honor the men who taught us how to ride our first bike, change a flat tire and paid for everything. The least you can do is treat dad to a beer.  With breweries strewn across the city, treating him to a few cold ones is easyy. From complimentary pints to discounted growlers, hook dad up with these local brew deals.

Bousa Brewery. Enjoy the day alongside grilled meats from Gaucho Ranch and locally sourced beers. The bar located in the Little River district, is honoring dads with $1 off beers. A designated children's area is brimming with activities to keep those kiddies entertained, so dad can savor his suds in peace. 7235 NE 4th Ave, Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.

Boxelder Craft Beer Market. The Wynwood beer bar is pouring up two-for-one specials just for dads. Spend the afternoon with a rare or local pint and grab a bite at the food truck out back. 2817 NW 2nd Ave, Miami; 305-942-7769; bxldr.com

Concrete Beach Brewery: This Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. real dads and dog dads alike can spend the afternoon in support of a good cause. One dollar from each purchase will go to Paws 4 You, an organization aiding pet adoptions in South Florida. Dads can also enjoy food from Big O BBQ, a raffle for baseball tickets, and World Cup soccer.325 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com.

MIA Beer Company. The Doral watering hole is treating fathers to one comped beer ($6 or under) with a brunch entree, along with $5 beer specials all day.10400 NW 33rd St #150, Doral; 786-801-1721;  mia.beer.

Photo by Monica McGivern

Wynwood Brewery. A Father's Day gift package( $25) includes a choice of six-pack, a complimentary brewery tour on the date of your choice, and a branded pint glass. 565 NW 24th St, Miami; 305-982-8732; wynwoodbrewing.com.

Veza Sur: A gift set  for dad ($40) includes a branded shirt, hat, coaster, and a 32 oz growler with gift card , allowing dad to fill it up with the beer of his choice. 55 NW 25th St, Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.

