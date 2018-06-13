Father's Day 2018: Miami Brewery Deals and Specials for Dad

Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur

This Sunday is Father's Day, a day to honor the men who taught us how to ride our first bike, change a flat tire and paid for everything. The least you can do is treat dad to a beer. With breweries strewn across the city, treating him to a few cold ones is easyy. From complimentary pints to discounted growlers, hook dad up with these local brew deals.

Bousa Brewery. Enjoy the day alongside grilled meats from Gaucho Ranch and locally sourced beers. The bar located in the Little River district, is honoring dads with $1 off beers. A designated children's area is brimming with activities to keep those kiddies entertained, so dad can savor his suds in peace. 7235 NE 4th Ave, Miami; 305-363-5166; bousabrewing.com.