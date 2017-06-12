Fans Wait 13 Hours for J. Wakefield Big Poppa Beer Release

The start of the line at J. Wakefield Brewing for its Big Poppa bottle release as of 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 10. Photo by Nicole Danna

Deerfield Beach resident Bryan Turner was first in line for J. Wakefield Brewing's most recent bottle release this past weekend. He arrived at the Wynwood taproom just after 9 p.m. on Friday, June 9, setting up chairs in front of the brewery bay doors shortly after, just over 13 hours before bottle sales would officially begin.

As a result, the June 10 bottle release was a record-setter for a South Florida release line, one that saw a large number of the Miami brewery's fans showing up earlier than ever before for a chance to snag full allotment of each of J. Wakefield's four beers set to release at noon on Saturday.

Posts to an online forum highlighting details about the release the week previous saw strings of comments with dozens of people coordinating arrival times, one including the mention of an out-of-state group that planned on flying to Miami just for the release and heading to lineup when the taproom doors closed at 1 a.m. As a result, locals who regularly show up as early as 4 a.m. to the larger J. Wakefield releases like DFPF decided to follow suit.

Bryan Turner was first in line at for the Big Poppa release, arriving at the Miami brewery with friends around 9 p.m. the night before the event. Photo by Nicole Danna

"I was one of the people who said I was camping," said Turner. "Then all my friends just told people, and it escalated from there."

The release was for brewer/owner Jonathan Wakefield's popular Big Poppa imperial stout, a coconut, coffee, and vanilla-infused beer he first bottled in 2016 that received positive feedback from beer snobs around the country. This year, the recipe was brewed in collaboration with San Diego's Abnormal Beer Company and Mostra Coffee.

In addition to Big Poppa, three new bottles were also released June 10, included 6ix Days in Dade (an imperial gose with guava and peach) and two collaboration stouts dubbed Boss Tycoon and Boutit Boutit. Brewery representatives report there were between 600 to 1,000 bottles of each of the four specialty releases. A two bottle limit was set for each bottle, given to the first 250 people in line.

Photo courtesy of Facebook

According to J. Wakefield taproom manager Alex Gutierrez, the release was the brewery's biggest turnout to date. "The biggest line and the earliest line warriors I've ever seen or heard of," added Gutierrez. "The brewery sold out of all three stouts by 4 p.m., and we were left with just a few cases of 6ix Days in Dade."

"That was easily the longest beer line I've waited anywhere and I've been traveling for releases for over three years now," said Palm Beach County resident Josh Blum. "Lots of people came in from out of town to line up, which is something we haven't really experienced down here yet."

For local craft beer enthusiast Raul Gonzalez, the man behind the artfully posed beer pics found at @Marty_McFly127 on Instagram, the midnight start was a surprise not only for him, but most of the South Florida craft beer community.

The triple stout release from J. Wakefield Brewing on Saturday included Big Poppa, Boutit Boutit, and Boss Tycoon. Photo by Nicole Danna

"Never did I think I would wait in line that long for anything, let alone some beer," said Gonzalez. "But it turned into an overnight party filled with amazing beers and new friendships."

For J. Wakefield, the success of the line is a sign of the brewery's growing popularity not just locally, but with craft beer enthusiasts nationwide. Across the country, some of the longest-standing, largest, and most popular beer and bottle releases see similar turnouts with early start times.

In February, Santa Rosa, California's Russian River Brewing Company releases its triple IPA, Pliny the Younger, with hundreds of people waiting up to ten hours for a single 10-ounce pour. In Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Foothills Brewing's yearly release of its Sexual Chocolate imperial stout starts at 2 a.m., when people are allowed to begin lining up after the brewpub closes its taproom doors.

The idea: be the first to snag these coveted bottles, each released just once every year. For many who attended, being there early is incentive to grab enough bottles to illegally resell online — some were priced at $250 apiece for this pre-sale — or trade for other equally limited release brews.

Photo by Nicole Danna

To combat the unruly lines and lengthy waits that ensue, many breweries have turned to online ticket sales for special release events, including Indiana's 3 Floyd's Brewing for its Dark Lord Day, or Missouri's Perennial Artisan Ales when they release their Abraxas imperial stout.

"I think the frenzy [was thanks] to the reputation J. Wakefield is gaining, not only in Miami, but across the country in the craft community," adds Gonzalez. "No other brewery in South Florida is doing what [he's] envisioning."

Was the midnight lineup truly necessary?

"The line had a really fun vibe and spirits were high given the conditions," said Blum. "But in reality, it was kind of ridiculous, and a little unnecessary. Especially when online ticket sales seem to be a successful [way to sell bottles] for lots of other breweries around the country."

