Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden and Florida Students Help Astronauts Grow Mars-Bound Veggies

In the summer of 2014, a SpaceX Dragon capsule on a resupply mission bound for the International Space Station carried precious cargo. The innocuously named Veggie, no larger than a couple of sneaker boxes bound together, would let astronauts cultivate plants in space in the hopes of discerning which varieties of the countless millions found on Earth would work best in orbit and, eventually, beyond.

“Veggie will provide a new resource for U.S. astronauts and researchers as we begin to develop the capabilities of growing fresh produce and other large plants on the space station,” Gioia Massa, a NASA payload scientist for Veggie, said at the time.

Yet the idea was to also devise a way for future space travelers to satisfy their nutritional needs on long voyages like the eventual one to Mars, which takes about a year.