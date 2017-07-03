menu

Fairchild's 25th-Annual Mango Festival Offers a Wild-to-Table Theme

Monday, July 3, 2017 at 10:39 a.m.
By Laine Doss
Mangoes for auction. See more photos from the International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden here.EXPAND
Mangoes for auction. See more photos from the International Mango Festival at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden here.
Photo by Karli Evans
Thousands of Miamians braved the 90-plus-degree weather this weekend to celebrate the mango in all its forms.

The sweet, fragrant fruit was the star attraction at Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden's 25th-annual International Mango Festival, where lovers of the fruit could do everything from taste and rate exotic varieties to bid on rare samples and even drink them.

Fairchild's 25th-Annual Mango Festival Offers a Wild-to-Table Theme
Photo by Laine Doss

This year's theme, "From Wild to Table," shone a spotlight on the mango's versatility. Various vendors used the fruit in marinades, salads, breads, and even beer. A spicy conch salad was enhanced by succulent chunks of mango, and mango bread was a sweet bite. Fresh juice, made with Ratnagiri Alphonso mangoes from India, was a refreshing option on a hot day.

Fairchild's 25th-Annual Mango Festival Offers a Wild-to-Table Theme
Photo by Laine Doss

Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery sampled its Mango Gose. This 4.3 percent ABV mango ale is a bright porch pounder with subtle hints of the fruit and is available at the brewery for a limited time.

Fairchild's 25th-Annual Mango Festival Offers a Wild-to-Table Theme
Photo by Laine Doss

The highlight of the weekend was Sunday's mango auction, where attendees could bid on rare varieties from around the world. Tahars from Israel and Brahm Kai Meus from Southeast Asia fetched pretty prices, with bids sometimes surpassing $100 for a basket of the fruit.

Fairchild's 25th-Annual Mango Festival Offers a Wild-to-Table ThemeEXPAND
Photo by Karli Evans

The festival also offered live music, garden tours, and baby trees for sale so locals could grow their own mangoes.

Laine Doss
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, covering the restaurant and bar scene in South Florida. She has been featured on Cooking Channel’s Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it’s like to wait tables. In a previous life, she appeared off-Broadway and shook many a cocktail as a bartender at venues in South Florida and New York City. When she’s not writing, you can find Doss running some marathon then celebrating at the nearest watering hole.
Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
10901 Old Cutler Rd.
Coral Gables, FL 33156

305-667-1651

www.fairchildgarden.org

