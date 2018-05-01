Facebook Live: Wynwood Brewing Company's Upcoming Beers

Miami's beer scene continues to grow by leaps and bounds, so it seems almost surreal to think the city's first production craft brewery is only five years old.

Wynwood Brewing Company continues to be a leader in the South Florida beer industry, making quality suds and contributing to its namesake neighborhood.

New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Wynwood Brewing's marketing manager, Enrique Vittorino, today, May 1, at 3 p.m. on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

He'll answer questions about the Wynwood brewery's upcoming beers, so tune in and ask whatever you like.

Wynwood Brewing will be at New Times' Brew at the Zoo. The brewery will be in the general-admission section serving La Rubia, Lock on Lager, and Father Francisco.

If you love beer, be sure to get tickets to New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Saturday, May 12, from 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. Also, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls, live in concert. Plus, ticketholders receive free admission to the zoo the day of the event.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment. A special BATZ Pack costs $100 for four tickets ($25 per ticket).

Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. They're also privy to a host of exclusive beers and everything GA offers.

VIP tickets ($80) include early entry at 7 p.m. and access to an exclusive area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirit and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island Beer, Coopers' Craft, Blue Martini, St. Petersburg Distillery, and Leffe. Also, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Yarumba Restaurant, Diced, Bonefish Grill, and Fifi's on the Beach, in addition to all the perks of GA.

Purchase tickets at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo. 7 to 11 p.m. Saturday, May 12, at Zoo Miami, 12499 SW 152nd St., Miami; 305-251-0400; zoomiami.org. Tickets cost $40 to $80 via newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

