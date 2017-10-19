Facebook Live With Pubbelly's Jose Mendin Today at 3:30

Pubbelly Restaurant Group co-founder, Jose Mendin is opening Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach.

The restaurant, opening in the old Beachcraft space November 2017, will offer a new take on "health food" using wood-baked cookery and an extensive selection of raw items. Says Mendin, "Raw means more than raw bar".

The restaurant will feature a salad sommelier who will consult with guests to create a custom experience. The menu will be executed by chef de cuisine Angel Palacios, a Michelin-starred Spanish chef.