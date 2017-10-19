Facebook Live With Pubbelly's Jose Mendin Today at 3:30

Pubbelly Restaurant Group co-founder, Jose Mendin is opening Habitat at the 1 Hotel South Beach.
The restaurant, opening in the old Beachcraft space November 2017, will offer a new take on "health food" using wood-baked cookery and an extensive selection of raw items. Says Mendin, "Raw means more than raw bar".
The restaurant will feature a salad sommelier who will consult with guests to create a custom experience. The menu will be executed by chef de cuisine Angel Palacios, a Michelin-starred Spanish chef.
New Times will speak with chef Mendin live from the Habitat space live today at 3:30 p.m. The chef will talk about the new restaurant and give information on new menu items.
In addition, Mendin will share insight on how Hurricane Maria has impacted his native Puerto Rico and his efforts to help friends, family, and co-workers on the island.
Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.
Habitat at 1 Hotel South Beach. 2377 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-604-1000; 1hotels.com. Opening November 2017.
