Facebook Live With Federal Donuts' Michael Solonomov and Steve Cook Today

Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's book about their adventures in the doughnut-and-fried-chicken world has been released, and it's a great read.
The Philadelphia-based partners have released Federal Donuts: The (Partially) True Spectacular Story ($16.99 on Amazon). The book, like the shop that bears its name, is an atypical cookbook. Sure, there are 25 doughnut and fried chicken recipes, but it also offers an interesting story.
Somewhere between a chef memoir and a graphic novel, the book begins with a quote from famous doughnut lover Homer Simpson and goes on to tell the tale of doughnuts, complete with stories of a helpful robot and how to reuse your frying oil.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A breezy read, Federal Donuts is filled with pictures, pro tips for turning out truly tasty doughnuts at home (cool them before glazing), and even a treasury of fan art.
New Times food editor Laine Doss will speak with Solomonov and Cook from Federal Donuts in Wynwood live today, November 9, at 3 p.m. The partners will talk about their book and share some new happenings at Federal Donuts and their other restaurant next door, Dizengoff.
Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.
Federal Donuts. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!