 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov
Steve Cook and Michael Solomonov
Courtesy of Federal Donuts

Facebook Live With Federal Donuts' Michael Solonomov and Steve Cook Today

Laine Doss | November 9, 2017 | 10:38am
AA

Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's book about their adventures in the doughnut-and-fried-chicken world has been released, and it's a great read.

The Philadelphia-based partners have released Federal Donuts: The (Partially) True Spectacular Story ($16.99 on Amazon). The book, like the shop that bears its name, is an atypical cookbook. Sure, there are 25 doughnut and fried chicken recipes, but it also offers an interesting story.

Related Stories

Somewhere between a chef memoir and a graphic novel, the book begins with a quote from famous doughnut lover Homer Simpson and goes on to tell the tale of doughnuts, complete with stories of a helpful robot and how to reuse your frying oil.

A breezy read, Federal Donuts is filled with pictures, pro tips for turning out truly tasty doughnuts at home (cool them before glazing), and even a treasury of fan art.

New Times food editor Laine Doss will speak with Solomonov and Cook from Federal Donuts in Wynwood live today, November 9, at 3 p.m. The partners will talk about their book and share some new happenings at Federal Donuts and their other restaurant next door, Dizengoff.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Federal Donuts. 250 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-573-9393; federaldonuts.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >