Facebook Live With Federal Donuts' Michael Solonomov and Steve Cook Today

Michael Solomonov and Steve Cook's book about their adventures in the doughnut-and-fried-chicken world has been released, and it's a great read.

The Philadelphia-based partners have released Federal Donuts: The (Partially) True Spectacular Story ($16.99 on Amazon). The book, like the shop that bears its name, is an atypical cookbook. Sure, there are 25 doughnut and fried chicken recipes, but it also offers an interesting story.

Somewhere between a chef memoir and a graphic novel, the book begins with a quote from famous doughnut lover Homer Simpson and goes on to tell the tale of doughnuts, complete with stories of a helpful robot and how to reuse your frying oil.