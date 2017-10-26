Facebook Live With Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist Today at 3 p.m.

Linquist has worked in L.A., San Francisco, and New York, and now he's the executive chef/partner of Coyo Taco in Wynwood.

If you're a fan of Miami's taco scene, you can't miss New Times' Tacolandia.

Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will be filled with more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots so you can have your fill in one tortilla-stuffed afternoon.

To help get you in the mood, New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist in Wynwood live today at 3 p.m. The chef will share what makes the perfect taco and will host a live tequila tasting to show you how to pick the perfect tequila to match our mood.