Linquist has worked in L.A., San Francisco, and New York, and now he's the executive chef/partner of Coyo Taco in Wynwood.
Courtesy of Coyo Taco

Facebook Live With Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist Today at 3 p.m.

Laine Doss | October 26, 2017 | 9:00am
If you're a fan of Miami's taco scene, you can't miss New Times' Tacolandia.

Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., Wynwood's Soho Studios will be filled with more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots so you can have your fill in one tortilla-stuffed afternoon.

To help get you in the mood, New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Coyo Taco's Scott Linquist in Wynwood live today at 3 p.m. The chef will share what makes the perfect taco and will host a live tequila tasting to show you how to pick the perfect tequila to match our mood.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Participating restaurants at Tacolandia include Agave Taco Bar, Amour de Miami, Candela Gastrobar, Coyo Taco, Deck Sixteen, El Grito, El Jefe Luchador, Fresh Guacamole, Huahua's Taqueria, La Lupita Taqueria, La Santa Taqueria, Milty's Gourmet Catering & Events, My Ceviche, Orale Mexican Restaurant, Plomo, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Tacology, Taquiza, and Villa's Taco. More taco places are being added daily.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com. General-admission tickets cost $45 online through November 17 and $50 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" runs $135 ($33.75 per ticket).

VIP tickets include entry to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., for maximum taco-scarfing, as well as access to a lounge with exclusive food samples and an open bar. VIP tickets cost $60 online through November 17 and $70 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" of VIP tickets runs $180 ($45 each).

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimestacolandia.com and $50 to $70 at the door.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

