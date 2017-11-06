 


Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur
Have a beer or two or three at Veza Sur
Courtesy of Veza Sur Brewing Co.

Facebook Live: Veza Sur's Brewers Will Share Beer-and-Taco-Pairing Tips for Tacolandia

Laine Doss | November 6, 2017 | 12:57pm
AA

If you're a fan of Miami's taco scene, you can't miss New Times' Tacolandia.

The event will take over Wynwood's Soho Studios Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., when more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots will offer unlimited eats.

Of course, nothing goes better with tacos than cold beer, and Wynwood's newest brewery, Veza Sur, will pour its suds onsite.

General-admission attendees will be able to purchase the brewery's Latin lager and dark lager at various bars throughout the event. VIPs will be treated to complimentary pours of Veza Sur's dark lager, session IPA, and guava sour beer.

Tuesday, November 7, at 5 p.m., New Times food editor Laine Doss will discuss Veza Sur's beers with Marshall Hendrickson and Andres Grimaldo. They will describe the flavor profiles of each beer to help you find the perfect taco-and-beer pairing.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Participating restaurants at Tacolandia include Agave Taco Bar, Amour de Miami, Candela Gastrobar, Coyo Taco, Deck Sixteen, El Grito, El Jefe Luchador, Fresh Guacamole, Huahua's Taqueria, La Lupita Taqueria, La Santa Taqueria, Milty's Gourmet Catering & Events, My Ceviche, Orale Mexican Restaurant, Plomo, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Tacology, Taquiza, and Villa's Taco. Other eateries are being added daily.

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com. General-admission tickets cost $45 online through November 17 and $50 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" runs $135 ($33.75 per ticket).

VIP tickets include entry to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., for maximum taco-scarfing, as well as access to a lounge with exclusive food samples and an open bar pouring Veza Sur beer. VIP tickets cost $60 online through November 17 and $70 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" of VIP tickets runs $180 ($45 each).

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimestacolandia.com and $50 to $70 at the door.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

