Facebook Live: South Beach Brewing Co.on Summer Shandies and Beer Mimosas

Though the brewery owners have yet to announce an exact location and opening date, Miamians are already looking forward to South Beach Brewing Co. serving up peach shandies and blood orange IPA's in its home somewhere in the trendy South of Fifth neighborhood.

What is known is that when the the 2,200 square-foot brewpub opens in the fall of 2018, it will offer beach-themed beers and an assortment of favorite food items like burgers and hot dogs.

New Times' food editor, Laine Doss, will chat with South Beach Brewing Co.'s co-founder and president, Lorenzo Borghese, and Barry Winhold, head of sales for the brewery today, April 27, at 4 p.m. at Miami New Times' Facebook page.

They'll answer questions about the brewpub and its beers — so be sure to tune in and ask whatever you like.

South Beach Brewing Co. will be at New Times' Brew at the Zoo. The brewery will be in the general admission section, serving its Blood Orange IPA, South Peach Shandy, and Strawberry Orange Mimosa offerings.

If you love beer, be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Saturday, May 12, from 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls, live in concert. Ticketholders also receive free admission to the zoo the day of the event.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment. A special BATZ Pack costs $100 for four tickets ($25 per ticket).

Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. They're also privy to a host of exclusive beers.

VIP tickets ($80) include early entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island Beer, Coopers' Craft, Blue Martini, St. Petersburg Distillery, and Leffe. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Yarumba Restaurant, Diced, Bonefish Grill, and Fifi's on the Beach.

Purchase tickets to Brew at the Zoo at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

New Times' Brew at the Zoo. 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. May 12 at Zoo Miami. 12499 SW 152 St., Miami. Tickets cost $40-80 and can be purchased at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.