Facebook Live: Rusty Pelican's Jim Pastor Shares His Pork Belly Waffle Recipe

The weekend is finally here, and that means making brunch plans with the squad.

Sure, it's nice to go out for a lavish brunch at a lovely eatery like Rusty Pelican, but every now and then, it's a great idea to make brunch at home.

This weekend, surprise your loved ones with a homemade pork belly waffle sandwich with maple mustard sauce. Rusty Pelican's eastern regional chef, Jim Pastor, will show you how.

Today, March 16, at 3 p.m., Pastor will show New Times food editor Laine Doss how to make this satisfying brunch item live on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Pastor will also serve his creation in the VIP area during New Times' event Out to Brunch.

Saturday, April 14, from noon to 3:30 p.m., South Florida's top restaurants will present their most popular brunch items at Wynwood's Soho Studios.

Pair your bites with brunch cocktails and beverages from Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa Rum Company, Estrella Damm, Canna Vinus, Santos, and South Beach Brewing Company.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Special Olympics Florida, and Miami Rescue Mission will pick up all leftover food after the event, so you can feel good about your day in many ways.

Tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale now. General-admission ticket gets you unlimited brunch samples; GA tickets cost $50 online and $60 at the door.

Upgrade your experience with VIP tickets. They grant access to a special area with food from Rusty Pelican and Corsair, in addition to all the food, drinks, and fun GA ticketholders receive. VIP admission also includes entry at noon for an additional half-hour of munching. Plus, VIPs receive a commemorative gift. Tickets cost $60 online and $70 at the door.

New Times' Out to Brunch. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 14, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $40 to $70 through ticketfly.com.

