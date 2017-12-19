 


Jacqueline Pirolo
Jacqueline Pirolo
Courtesy of Macchialina

Facebook Live: Make Macchialina's Chocolate Calabrese Liqueur for Christmas

Laine Doss | December 19, 2017 | 11:37am
Christmas is coming, and nothing is as festive as some holiday cheer.

Sure, you could go out and buy a bottle of booze, but wouldn't it be more fun to make your own?

In Miami, most home and office holiday parties serve coquito — the creamy, coconutty rum drink from Puerto Rico.

If you want to explore Christmas around the world in boozy splendor, why not try a taste of Italy?

Macchialina executive chef Michael Pirolo and general manager Jacqueline Pirolo have created a chocolate Calabrese chili liqueur that's easy to whip up at home.

All you need is vodka, a Calabrese chili pepper, and a few ingredients that might be in your kitchen already, and you'll soon have a sweet and spicy libation that's perfect straight up, in a martini, or in some coffee on a chilly Miami evening. Bottle it for a terrific holiday gift.

Today, December 19, at 2:30 p.m., Jacqueline Pirolo will show New Times food editor Laine Doss how to make a bottle of the delightful holiday drink live on Miami New Times' Facebook page.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Here's the recipe so you can follow along:

Macchialina's Chocolate Calabrese Chili Liqueur (makes one 750 ml bottle)

Ingredients:

  • 1½ cups sugar
  • ¾ cup water
  • ½ Tbsp cocoa powder
  • 1 vanilla bean, split in half
  • 1 Calabrese chili, cut into a few pieces
  • 3 cups premium vodka, such as Tito’s or Absolut

Directions: In a saucepan, simmer water, sugar, and cocoa powder until both are dissolved. Let mixture cool to room temperature. Add mixture to a large jar with vodka, vanilla bean, and chili pieces. Close jar and let it sit for a minimum of 14 days, stirring occasionally. Strain, bottle, and store in freezer.

Macchialina. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

