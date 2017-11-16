Facebook Live: Herradura Tequila Tasting for Tacolandia From Cabo Flats at Dolphin Mall

New Times' Tacolandia will offer unlimited tacos and fun for everyone in Wynwood.

The event will take over Soho Studios this Saturday, November 18, from 3 to 6 p.m., when more than 30 of Miami's favorite taco spots will serve unlimited eats.

Herradura is the official exclusive tequila sponsor of Tacolandia, pouring complimentary margaritas in the VIP area and offering margaritas and shots for purchase in the general-admission area.

To get you thirsty for the weekend, New Times food editor Laine Doss will discuss the various expressions of Herradura tequila live at Cabo Flats at Dolphin Mall with the cantina's mixologist today, November 16, at 4:30 p.m.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation and learn some new things about your favorite tequila.

If you haven't purchased tickets to Tacolandia, hop to it. VIP tickets are already sold out online, but a limited number will be offered at the door for $70 each. General-admission tickets cost $45 online through November 17 and $50 at the door November 18. A "Fiesta Four-Pack" runs $135 ($33.75 per ticket).

To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

VIP tickets include entry to the party one hour early, at 2 p.m., as well as access to a lounge with exclusive food samples (including food from Ralph Pagano's Naked Taco) and an open bar pouring Veza Sur beer and Herradura tequila cocktails.

Participating restaurants at Tacolandia include Agave Taco Bar, Amour de Miami, Candela Gastrobar, Coyo Taco, Deck Sixteen, El Grito, El Jefe Luchador, Fresh Guacamole, Huahua's Taqueria, La Lupita Taqueria, La Santa Taqueria, Milty's Gourmet Catering & Events, My Ceviche, Orale Mexican Restaurant, Plomo, Rocco's Tacos & Tequila Bar, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Tacology, Taquiza, and Villa's Taco.

Remember to bring some nonperishible food items to Tacolandia to receive a ticket to New Times' Sips and Sweets party Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m. at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection. All collected items will be donated to Feeding South Florida. Tickets will be given out while supplies last.

New Times' Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 18, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami, 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $45 to $60 via newtimestacolandia.com and $50 to $70 at the door.

