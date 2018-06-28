Facebook Live: Don Deo Brewing's Jose Verardi Talks Burger and Beer Pairings

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there's nothing more American than celebrating with a burger and beer. But with all the wonderful craft beer options and burger varieties, how do you know the best pairing that will enhance the experience without your brew overpowering your meal?
Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill's Jose Verardi is an expert on pairing your burger with the best beer possible. New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Verardi today, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. on Miami New Times' Facebook page.
Whether you're eating a classic cheeseburger, a lamb variety, or a veggie version,
If you love burgers, check out New Times' BurgerFest, set to take place Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, where you can enjoy South Florida's best burgers, such as veggie varieties, traditional beef,
In addition, enjoy a cash bar pouring spirits from Banyan Vodka; live entertainment; and surprises.
VIP ticketholders receive entry an hour early and access to the Certified Angus VIP Lounge courtesy of Miami Purveyors, offering unlimited spirits and beer. VIPs also can chow down on exclusive food by Amelia's 1931, Big Pink, Hard Rock, Rusty Pelican, and Salt Kitchen & Lounge in addition to enjoying everything in general admission.
General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 6 p.m., unlimited burger samples, access to cash bars, and entertainment.
VIP tickets cost $65 and include entry at 5 p.m., unlimited burger samples, unlimited drink samples in the VIP area, exclusive restaurants located only in the VIP area, access to cash bars in general admission, entertainment, and a commemorative gift.
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit the Wounded Veterans
To purchase tickets to this 21-and-over event, visit newtimesburgerfest.com.
New TimesBurgerFest. 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, July 7, at Soho Studios, 2136 NW First Ave., Miami; 305-600-4785; sohostudiosmiami.com. Tickets cost $40 to $65 via newtimesburgerfest.com.
