Facebook Live: Don Deo Brewing's Jose Verardi Talks Burger and Beer Pairings

Fourth of July is right around the corner, and there's nothing more American than celebrating with a burger and beer. But with all the wonderful craft beer options and burger varieties, how do you know the best pairing that will enhance the experience without your brew overpowering your meal?

Don Deo Brewing Bar & Grill's Jose Verardi is an expert on pairing your burger with the best beer possible. New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Verardi today, June 28, at 3:30 p.m. on Miami New Times' Facebook page.