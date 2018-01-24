Facebook Live: Dewey LoSasso Plays Tom Petty Guitar for DASH School Benefit

Dewey LoSasso is one of Miami's most beloved chefs, but what many Miamians don't know is that he's also an accomplished guitarist.

The chef, who loves to make music as much as a great dish, will participate in Taste of Design in the Design District's Paradise Plaza on Friday, January 26, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. to benefit Miami's Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH).

Joining LoSasso (Bill Hansen Luxury Catering) are some of Miami's best culinary names including Brad Kilgore (Alter) and Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco).