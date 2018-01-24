Facebook Live: Dewey LoSasso Plays Tom Petty Guitar for DASH School Benefit

Dewey LoSasso is one of Miami's most beloved chefs, but what many Miamians don't know is that he's also an accomplished guitarist.
The chef, who loves to make music as much as a great dish, will participate in Taste of Design in the Design District's Paradise Plaza on Friday, January 26, from 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. to benefit Miami's Design and Architecture Senior High School (DASH).
Joining LoSasso (Bill Hansen Luxury Catering) are some of Miami's best culinary names including Brad Kilgore (Alter) and Ralph Pagano (Naked Taco).
In addition to food, drink, and music, the evening will feature a silent auction with a rare guitar signed by Tom Petty up for grabs to the highest bidder.
Today, January 24, at 3 p.m., Dewey LoSasso will showcase the guitar and talk about the event with New Times food editor Laine Doss live on Miami New Times' Facebook page. There's a good chance LoSasso might be persuaded to play a song or two on the guitar.
Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join in.
DASH Taste of Design. 7:30 to 11:30 p.m. at Paradise Plaza, 151 NE 41st St., Miami. Tickets cost $100. VIP packages are available for $1,000 for a table of ten. Purchase tickets at dashptsa.com or email dashptsa@gmail.com.
