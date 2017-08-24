 


Tacology's carnitas taco.
Courtesy of Tacology
Courtesy of Tacology

Facebook Live Chef Demos at Tacology and Kaori by Walter Martino

Laine Doss | August 24, 2017 | 11:50am
On Thursday, October 5, New Times' Iron Fork returns for its tenth anniversary with delicious food and a showdown between two of Miami's finest chefs. Tacology's Santiago Gomez will face off against Beaker & Gray's Brian Nasajon at the Hyatt Regency Miami, with chef Allen Susser hosting the competition.

From 7 to 10 p.m., sample delicious bites from more than 60 restaurants, including 180 Degrees @ the DRB, Sushi Sake, JWB Prime Steak & Seafood, Brain Freeze Nitrogen Ice Cream, Grill Argentino, Philly Grub, Dashi, Meat Market, Tacology, the Rusty Pelican, Jack’s Miami, Organic Bites, the Venue at South Beach, Amour de Miami, the Brick, Toro Toro, Soyka, Texas de Brazil, Sensory Delights, Kaori by Walter Martino, Cibo Wine Bar, Wine Date, Caja Caliente, Dr. Limon Ceviche Bar, Morton's the Steakhouse, Atlantikos, and 320 Gastrolounge, and others are added daily. A cash bar will serve Estrella Damm and Voga Italia drinks.

To celebrate the occasion, New Times will host a series of Facebook Live culinary demonstrations with Iron-Fork-featured chefs and restaurateurs, starting today.

At 3 p.m. Tacology's Santiago Gomez will demonstrate how to host a taco party at home.

At 4 p.m. Kaori by Walter Martino's namesake chef/owner will display one of his intricate creations.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join in on the fun.

New Times' Iron Fork. 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday, October 5, at Hyatt Regency Miami, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-358-1234; miami.regency.hyatt.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80 via newtimesironfork.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

