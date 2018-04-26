 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/miaminewtimes
  • Google Plus
Facebook Live: Bousa Brewing Co. Invites You to a Pop-Up Party With Free Beer
Bousa Brewing Co. / Facebook

Facebook Live: Bousa Brewing Co. Invites You to a Pop-Up Party With Free Beer

Laine Doss | April 26, 2018 | 11:30am
AA

Considering Miami's craft beer scene is improving every day, lovers of brews have much to be happy about. There's really only one thing that can make life better: free beer.

That's why Bousa Brewing and New Times are inviting you to a free pop-up party to celebrate the upcoming event Brew at the Zoo.

Related Stories

The pop-up party, taking place in Bousa's taproom, will offer free beer and light bites today, April 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. The only catch is that you must RSVP at ticketfly.com for entry.

To get you in the mood, New Times' food editor, Laine Doss, will chat with Bousa cofounder Enrique Garcia on Facebook Live today at 3 p.m. He'll talk about what beers are best to drink as Miami's weather turns from cool and gorgeous to hot and steamy. Join the fun on the Miami New Times' Facebook page.

If you love beer, be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Saturday, May 12, from 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls, live in concert. Ticketholders also receive free admission to the zoo the day of the event.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment. A special BATZ Pack costs $100 for four tickets ($25 per ticket).

Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. They're also privy to a host of exclusive beers.

VIP tickets ($80) include early entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island Beer, Coopers' Craft, Blue Martini, St. Petersburg Distillery, and Leffe. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Yarumba Restaurant, Diced, Bonefish Grill, and Fifi's on the Beach.

Purchase tickets to Brew at the Zoo at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

New Times' Pop-Up Party. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Bousa Brewing, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketfly.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network's Great Food Truck Race. She won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature about what it's like to wait tables.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

©2018 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >