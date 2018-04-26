Facebook Live: Bousa Brewing Co. Invites You to a Pop-Up Party With Free Beer

Considering Miami's craft beer scene is improving every day, lovers of brews have much to be happy about. There's really only one thing that can make life better: free beer.

That's why Bousa Brewing and New Times are inviting you to a free pop-up party to celebrate the upcoming event Brew at the Zoo.

The pop-up party, taking place in Bousa's taproom, will offer free beer and light bites today, April 26, from 7 to 9 p.m. The only catch is that you must RSVP at ticketfly.com for entry.

To get you in the mood, New Times' food editor, Laine Doss, will chat with Bousa cofounder Enrique Garcia on Facebook Live today at 3 p.m. He'll talk about what beers are best to drink as Miami's weather turns from cool and gorgeous to hot and steamy. Join the fun on the Miami New Times' Facebook page.

If you love beer, be sure to get your tickets to New Times' Brew at the Zoo.

Saturday, May 12, from 8 to 11 p.m., sample unlimited beers from more than 100 breweries including local favorites. In addition, rock out to '80s classics from A Flock of Seagulls, live in concert. Ticketholders also receive free admission to the zoo the day of the event.

General-admission tickets cost $40 and include entry to the event at 8 p.m., unlimited beer samples in GA, access to food for purchase, admission to the zoo the day of the event, and entertainment. A special BATZ Pack costs $100 for four tickets ($25 per ticket).

Brewmaster ticketholders ($70) get early entry to Brew at the Zoo at 7 p.m. They're also privy to a host of exclusive beers.

VIP tickets ($80) include early entry at 7 p.m. and access to a special area that comes with perks such as full-size beer pours as well as spirits and wine samplings from Canna Vinus, Santos Sangria, Prescribed Spirits, Koloa Rum, Stella Artois, Hoegaarden, Goose Island Beer, Coopers' Craft, Blue Martini, St. Petersburg Distillery, and Leffe. In addition, VIP ticketholders will enjoy food samplings from Amour de Miami, JR's Gourmet Burgers, Rubio's Coastal Grill, Yarumba Restaurant, Diced, Bonefish Grill, and Fifi's on the Beach.

Purchase tickets to Brew at the Zoo at newtimesbrewatthezoo.com.

New Times' Pop-Up Party. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, April 26, at Bousa Brewing, 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP via ticketfly.com.

