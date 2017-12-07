Facebook Live: Dylan's Candy Bar's Most Outrageous Holiday Candy

The holidays are coming and everyone — from 8 to 80 — has visions of sugarplums dancing through their heads.

Whether you're into red and green M&M's or prefer to go traditional with a candy cane, nothing says Christmas like candy. And there's no better place to indulge your sweet tooth than Dylan's Candy Bar on Lincoln Road.

The two-story mega store features thousands of candies in a truly Wonka-esque setting. Everything from giant gummy bears to a wall of jelly beans are on display. And, grownups can partake in candy-inspired cocktails.

New Times' food editor Laine Doss will chat with Dylan's Candy Bar's Jemm Prospere today, December 7 at 3:30 p.m. Together, they'll discover this season's most outrageous holiday candies.

Visit facebook.com/miaminewtimes to join the conversation.

Dylan's Candy Bar will also be featured at New Times' Sips & Sweets VIP lounge.

On Thursday, December 14, from 8 to 11 p.m., the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection will be transformed into a winter wonderland filled with treats, cocktails, holiday music, and fun.

Eat delightful bites from Miami's most loved eateries including Ali's Sweet Treats, Amour de Miami, Bagatelle,

Boss Burger N Brew, The Brick Miami, Cao Chocolates, Circus Eats, Colombina, Dough Miami, Dunkin' Donuts, Grate Madeline, Kravy Jerky, Pilo's Street Tacos, and Sagrado Pastry.

Sip libations provided by Voga Italia wine, Prescribed Spirits, Zamaca, Gemma di Luna, Diplomático, Koloa, Fireball, Russian Standard, and Chila Orchata.

Bring a new, unwrapped toy valued around $10 and you'll receive a commemorative cup allowing you to enjoy larger sips at the event. All toys will benefit the Little Lighthouse Foundation.

VIP ticketholders will also enjoy treats from Courtney's Cookies, along with complimentary savory bites from Amour de Miami and Sagrado Pastry.

Sips and Sweets is the perfect place to sport your ugly holiday sweater while you take pictures with your friends at the photo booth. Dance to your favorite songs spun by two DJs, and shop for holiday gifts in the Vendor Village.

General-admission tickets for this 21-and-over event are on sale for a limited time for only $25 online ($45 at the door), and VIP tickets cost $50 online ($75 at the door). VIP ticketholders can also enter the party a half-hour early, at 7:30 p.m.

New Times' Sips and Sweets. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, December 14, at the Miami Auto Museum at the Dezer Collection, 2000 NE 146th St., North Miami; 305-354-7680; dezercollection.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via newtimessipsandsweets.com.

