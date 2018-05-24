Facebook Live: 222 Taco's Anna Robbins Shares Tequila-Tasting Tips to Celebrate Best of Miami

Tequilas and mezcals are some of the most diverse spirits. They range from crisp blancos, perfect for mixing into palomas and margaritas, to deep-amber añejos that can be sipped like fine whiskey. The problem is that with all of these varieties, which should you choose?
222 Taco's Anna Robbins is an expert in the art of drinking tequila. At her North Bay Village restaurant, she's curated an extensive collection of rare tequilas and mezcals — with the enviable task of sampling all of them to further educate her palate.
New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Robbins today, May 24, at 4 p.m. on Miami New Times' Facebook page.
Robbins will discuss the various kinds of tequilas and mezcals and share which ones are best for pairing with tacos — and which should be savored solo.
222 Taco will also participate in New Times' party to celebrate its annual Best of Miami® edition, available in print and online June 14. The edition will name more than 300 of the area's finest restaurants, hottest clubs, most delightful diversions, and top places to shop.
Thursday, June 21, from 8 to 11 p.m., celebrate Best of Miami at X Miami. Tickets cost $50 and include
unlimited drink and food samples.
Feast on bites by a host of restaurants, including 107 Steak & Bar, 222 Taco, 305 Peruvian, Amour de Miami, Diced, Doggi's Arepa Bar, Fifi's on the Beach, First Watch the Daytime Cafe, Giardino's Salads, Hard Rock Cafe Miami, K Ramen.Burger.Beer, Mason, Poke Life, Rosetta Italian Bakery, Sweet Treats by Me, and Yarumba Restaurant.
In addition, enjoy beverages from Banyan Reserve vodka, Blue Martini, Canna Vinus, Cooper's Craft bourbon, Finlandia vodka, Voga Italia, Gemma di Luna, Koloa Rum Company, Santos sangria, Oak & Palm coconut rum, Señor Pop, and South Beach Brewing Company.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
A portion of ticket proceeds will benefit New Times' 2017 Best of Miami charity, Miami Lighthouse for the Blind.
Purchase tickets at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
Visit readerschoice.miaminewtimes.com through May 29 to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, shops, and services in our Readers' Poll.
New Times' Best of Miami Party. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday, June 21, at X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami. Tickets cost $50 at newtimesbestofmiami.com.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!