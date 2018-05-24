Facebook Live: 222 Taco's Anna Robbins Shares Tequila-Tasting Tips to Celebrate Best of Miami

Tequilas and mezcals are some of the most diverse spirits. They range from crisp blancos, perfect for mixing into palomas and margaritas, to deep-amber añejos that can be sipped like fine whiskey. The problem is that with all of these varieties, which should you choose?

222 Taco's Anna Robbins is an expert in the art of drinking tequila. At her North Bay Village restaurant, she's curated an extensive collection of rare tequilas and mezcals — with the enviable task of sampling all of them to further educate her palate.

New Times food editor Laine Doss will chat with Robbins today, May 24, at 4 p.m. on Miami New Times' Facebook page.