 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Finka's paella
Finka's paella
Courtesy Estrella Damm

Estrella Damm Chef's Choice Offers Beer-Pairing Meals at 50 Miami Restaurants

Laine Doss | October 20, 2017 | 11:47am
AA

Just as Miami Spice wraps up for the season, Estrella Damm Chef's Choice rolls into Miami, offering meal deals at 50 Miami restaurants. The promotion lasts throughout November.

Each restaurant will offer a three-course meal consisting of an appetizer, main course, and dessert. The dinner will be paired with an Estrella Damm beer. Each participating chef has also been tasked with incorporating chickpeas into the entrée to honor the Spanish beer maker's Mediterranean roots.

Related Stories

Unlike Miami Spice, Chef's Choice has no set pricing. Instead, each restaurant can offer its meal for $30 to $70 per person. That gives participating chefs more control over the creation of a custom menu.

Phuc Yea cofounder Aniece Meinhold values the collaboration between the beer maker and Miami's restaurant community. "We love partnering with Estrella Damm across the board."

Meinhold adds that the Barcelona-based beer company also values Miami's culinary talent. "Chef's Choice is yet another initiative that embraces diversity and allows local chefs to flex their creative biceps."

Phuc Yea's short rib
Phuc Yea's short rib
Courtesy Estrella Damm

That creativity shows in the MiMo District restaurant's menu for the promotion. Chef Cesar Zapata will serve crisp imperial rolls, followed by a brisket-style smoked short rib with curried chickpea purée for dinner. A guava and cheese trifle, along with Estrella Damm, completes the meal, which costs $39 (tax and tip not included).

Chef Eileen Andrade at Finka Table & Tap knows her meal must begin with croquetas. A classic seafood paella with chickpeas will follow, accompanied by a beer. Guava cheesecake will follow ($49, excluding tax and tip).

Paulie Gee's hummus pizza
Paulie Gee's hummus pizza
Courtesy Estrella Damm

The most creative use of chickpeas goes to Paulie Gee's for its pizza topped with spicy hummus and vegetables. A salad with chickpeas begins the meal, and cannoli nachos are on the menu for dessert ($35, excluding tax and tip).

Other restaurants include Mina's Mediterraneo, R House, Wynwood Kitchen & Bar, Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Wine Bar, and Barceloneta. A complete list of participating restaurants is available at chefschoicemiami.com.

 
Laine Doss is the food and spirits editor for Miami New Times, has been featured on Cooking Channel's Eat Street and Food Network’s Great Food Truck Race. Doss won an Alternative Weekly award for her feature on what it's like to wait tables.

Popular Stories

©2017 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >