Estefan Kitchen Opens in the Design District

Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Lechón-topped flatbread drizzled with truffle oil.EXPAND
Lechón-topped flatbread drizzled with truffle oil.
Courtesy of Felipe Cuevas for Estefan Kitchen
Subtly lit in blue and purple hues, one of Miami's most highly anticipated restaurants, Estefan Kitchen, has opened. Created by international superstars and Magic City royalty Emilio and Gloria Estefan, the restaurant brings fine Cuban fare to the Design District.

Located in Palm Court (140 NE 39th St., Miami), Estefan Kitchen marries food and drink with live music and interactive performances, and servers and bartenders whisk away plates with a jump and a twirl for added pizzaz. The restaurant's design, inspired by vivid colors and a 1950s-esque vibe, features mosaic murals, an art deco column, and a 34-seat oyster-shell bar for predinner cocktails.

As a nod to the Estefans' heritage, the kitchen, helmed by chef Odell Torres, turns on revamped versions of traditional family recipes. A peek at the menu reveals lechón-topped flatbread drizzled with truffle oil ($14); vaca frita, in which shredded flank steak is topped with sautéed onions, rice, and black beans ($22); and paella, which takes about 30 minutes to prepare, blending lobster, shrimp, scallops, and sweet plantains ($70). For something smaller, there are mini cubanos ($6) and baked empanadas served with guava barbecue sauce ($6).

Sweet endings include natilla, a Cuban-style vanilla bean pudding; and tres leches, soaked in sweet milk and topped with torched meringue.

Estefan Kitchen also offers an express café stocked with traditional Cuban grab-and-go sandwiches, as well as cafecitos, espressos, juices, and shakes.

The opening marks the couple's nearly 30 years in the hospitality industry. Their other restaurants include Larios on the Beach, Bongos Cuban Café, and the newly opened Estefan Kitchen Express at Miami International Airport. Torres is also the executive chef at Larios and Bongos.

Estefan Kitchen
140 NE 39th St, Miami; 786-843-3880; estefankitchen.com. Lunch and dinner daily beginning at 11:30 a.m.; express café opens at 9 a.m.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
Palm Court
140 NE 39th St.
Miami, Florida 33137

305-722-7100

www.miamidesigndistrict.net/shop

