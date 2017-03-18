Epicure Market in Sunny Isles Beach Closing March 26

EXPAND Shoppers at the South Beach store will still have somewhere to go. Christian Portilla

One of the most popular eateries in Sunny Isles Beach, Epicure Market will close March 26, the Real Deal reported Friday.

The closure of the store at 17190 Collins Avenue leaves the area without one of its most pleasant hangout spots and grocery outlets. Operations will consolidate with Epicure's South Beach location. “They had seen a decline in sales and were ready to consolidate operations,” Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, which owns the building, told the website. “External pressures caused them to lose market share.”

It is the second closure of an Epicure Market. In 2015, a large Epicure location on Lejeune Road in Coral Gables was shuttered. Back then, Jason Starkman told New Times the city was to blame. "It was one of the most beautiful stores I’ve opened, but the city was giving us a very hard time. It was a very weird chapter; it was unfortunate and cost us a lot. We’re not ashamed of it. It is what it is."

Epicure is one of the city's oldest local market chains, having opened more than 70 years ago. We will update this story as more information is received.