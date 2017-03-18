menu

Epicure Market in Sunny Isles Beach Closing March 26


Epicure Market in Sunny Isles Beach Closing March 26

Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 9:21 a.m.
By Chuck Strouse
Shoppers at the South Beach store will still have somewhere to go.
Shoppers at the South Beach store will still have somewhere to go.
Christian Portilla
One of the most popular eateries in Sunny Isles Beach, Epicure Market will close March 26, the Real Deal reported Friday.

The closure of the store at 17190 Collins Avenue leaves the area without one of its most pleasant hangout spots and grocery outlets. Operations will consolidate with Epicure's South Beach location. “They had seen a decline in sales and were ready to consolidate operations,” Gil Dezer, president of Dezer Development, which owns the building, told the website. “External pressures caused them to lose market share.”

It is the second closure of an Epicure Market. In 2015, a large Epicure location on Lejeune Road in Coral Gables was shuttered. Back then, Jason Starkman told New Times the city was to blame. "It was one of the most beautiful stores I’ve opened, but the city was giving us a very hard time. It was a very weird chapter; it was unfortunate and cost us a lot. We’re not ashamed of it. It is what it is."

Epicure is one of the city's oldest local market chains, having opened more than 70 years ago. We will update this story as more information is received.

Chuck Strouse
Chuck Strouse is editor-in-chief of Miami New Times. He has shared in two Pulitzer Prizes and won dozens of other state local and national awards. He is an honors graduate of Brown University and has worked at multiple newspapers including the Miami Herald, Fort Lauderdale Sun Sentinel and Los Angeles Times.
17190 Collins Ave.
Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160

305-947-4581

www.epicuremarket.com

